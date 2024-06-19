Soccer Star Landon Donovan Shares Honest Explanation Behind His Viral Sportscast Hairstyle

The Fox Sports commentator quickly confessed he underwent a cosmetic procedure before Monday's broadcast

Cindy Ord/Getty Landon Donovan on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in New York City.

Landon Donovan went viral on Monday, June 17, for his unusual hairstyle, which the former soccer star says was caused by a hair transplant procedure two weeks before.

Although the Fox Sports commenter, 42, may have been known for buzzcuts throughout his professional career, his look during the network's Euro 2024 coverage included a few patches that exposed his scalp.

After his appearance during the broadcast of the France vs. Austria match, Donovan's former LA Galaxy teammate Mike Magee shared a screenshot of their text conversation about Donovan’s look to X (formerly known as Twitter).

“LD check twitter asap and prob fire your barber,” Magee’s message read.

“Where were you seven hours ago??? Had a hair transplant procedure two weeks ago and was told it wouldn’t show up on camera,” Donovan replied.

"Who told you that Rafa Marquez?!" Magee retorted before asking if he could share their conversation on social media.

“Whatever, I deserve it,” Donovan replied.

Related: Five Things to Know about Soccer Stud Landon Donovan

Donovan then added his own post to the social media thread and shared an older photo featuring his curly hair. “Thanks for putting me on blast Mo ☠️🤣. Just trying to get back to my glory days,” he wrote.

The PEOPLE Puzzler crossword is here! How quickly can you solve it? Play now!

“Did Landon Donovan literally run out of the barbers half way through a haircut because he was late for work?” one X user posted.

Meanwhile, another added: “Landon Donovan gives absolute zero f---s, & you know what, I respect that.”

Shaun Clark/Getty Landon Donovan on October 3, 2021 in Carson, California.

Related: Cheyenne Jackson Reveals He's Had 5 Hair Transplant Surgeries: 'I Hid It from Everyone'

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The former soccer pro began his career in 2001 at 19 after he was loaned to the MLS San Jose Earthquakes. He then won U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year in 2003 and 2004. The following year, he joined the LA Galaxy, where he stayed for nine years until 2014. Donovan returned to the team in 2016 and then retired from the sport in 2018.

Donovan has also made three World Cup appearances, earned the U.S. Soccer Athlete of the Year four times and is the only American to win the Golden Ball Award.

Following his retirement, he became a commentator for Fox Sports.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.