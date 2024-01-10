Social housing saw challenges in 2023

DTSSAB has the mandate of providing social housing across the district, but "2023 was a very challenging year for housing services due to a number of different things that were beyond our control."

That was the opening comment of District of Timiskaming Social Services Administration Board (DTSSAB) housing manager Steve Cox as he outlined for the board the challenges of the past year and the projections of what will be seen in 2024.

Cox was providing the background for his recommendations for the 2024 budget for DTSSAB's social housing portfolio at the regular board meeting held December 20.

The majority of his comments outlined challenges but he did begin with a positive note, stating that the opening of Zack's Crib, a homeless shelter in New Liskeard, went very well. The facility offers 12 beds plus one reserved for anyone requiring quarantine.

Cox outlined the challenges of 2023 by beginning with an unexpected need for security at a social housing unit in the south end of the geographic area served by DTSSAB (stretching from Kirkland Lake to Latchford).

"We did provide security at one of our buildings at the south end due to trying to limit unwanted traffic in the building."

The service cost the department $80,000, he said.

In the north end, a pest control issue cost the department $50,000, he continued.

A part-time building custodian has been added to staff, the housing supervisor has been moved to the north office, and staff have had increased requirements to attend locations across the area, resulting in travel expenses rising by $15,000, he explained.

MOVING OUT

Another problem being encountered is the volume of move-outs by tenants and the condition of the units after they leave, Cox explained.

The cost "greatly affects our budget."

The housing department had to overspend by $80,000 to refurbish the units and bring them back to a condition where new tenants could be brought in, he said. Normally, wear and tear on a unit would have cost $3,000 to $5,000 to repair, he noted.

It cost $26,907 to renovate one unit to a condition where a family could be moved into it, he said, adding that three additional units are expected to be vacated in 2024, and they "are in the same or worse condition."

He suggested that the cost of repairing the three family units should be placed under the capital program to prevent the operations budget from being greatly impacted.

He acknowledged, however, that will make it necessary to defer some of the capital projects that were supposed to be done.

"We cannot leave units unrented. We need to refurbish them. We can't just not spend the money to get them back into our rental inventory."

Another issue being experienced in the social housing department is that of unpaid rents.

Cox told the board that rent revenue saw a decrease of $90,000 in 2023.

"This is directly related to tenants not paying their rent."

He said that the department is currently waiting for the Landlord/Tenant board hearing dates. He anticipates a payment plan will be developed with the tenants.

The position of program assistant has been reinstated to assist the housing services supervisor, he said. The position had existed until just a few years ago and had been left vacant until now.

He explained that a portion of the reinstated position will be charged to the Homelessness Prevention Program, and part of that employee's task will be to work with tenants who are at risk of homelessness to help them stay in their homes.

INSURANCE

Cox noted that insurance costs are up significantly due to the number of properties owned by DTSSAB.

He has budgeted $1,140,000 for municipal taxes across the district, anticipating an average four per cent increase.

Funding has been received through various streams to allow DTSSAB to enter into agreements with private landlords to provide affordable housing within the private housing market for eligible individuals, he added.

Compared to the 2023 budget, the social housing department is down slightly in expenses by 1.34 per cent, he said.

Forty per cent of the units will see a 2.5 per cent increase in rent amounts in 2024, while 60 per cent will see a zero per cent increase. The decision to not increase the rent for some of the units is based on a "need to keep our housing at an affordable rate for our tenants. That is the business we're in."

The member incorporated municipalities are responsible for $2,136,893 of the cost for social housing, he said, and the member unincorporated townships are responsible for $385,137 of the cost.

The social housing department also receives provincial funding for its Homelessness Prevention Program and rent subsidies.

Cox noted the need for increased mental health supports to deal with some of the issues that have led to problems encountered in the social housing program.

"The lack of funding with the mental health support in the north ... has a lot to do with the anger issues, and has a lot to do with why we're evicting tenants. It's all hooked together."

Darlene Wroe, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Temiskaming Speaker