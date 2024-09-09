Social media age limits to go before parliament ahead of next election, Albanese says

The government is waiting for the conclusion of an age-verification trial which begins its final phase this week before specifying the age.

The government is waiting for the conclusion of an age-verification trial which begins its final phase this week before specifying the age. Photograph: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

The Albanese government plans to impose a minimum age for teenagers accessing social media and gaming platforms, with legislation to be introduced into parliament before the next election.

The prime minister will announce the nationwide move on Tuesday but will stop short of specifying the age, arguing the government wants to wait for the conclusion of an age-verification trial which begins its final phase this week.

“We know that technology moves fast,” Albanese said in remarks provided before the announcement. “No government is going to be able to protect every child from every threat – but we have to do all we can. Parents are worried sick about this. We know they’re working without a map – no generation has faced this challenge before.”

The government is also expected to draw on a report prepared by former high court chief justice Robert French and commissioned by the South Australian premier, Peter Malinauskas, which outlines a legislative framework for establishing a minimum age.

Related: ‘Blunt-force approach’: LGBTQ+ advocates say proposed teen social media ban overlooks benefits

Malinauskas favours setting the age at 14 but Guardian Australia understands the federally legislated age could be higher. The Albanese government’s move will be aimed at social media and “other relevant digital platforms” – understood to mean gaming.

French’s 276-page report includes a proposed draft bill based on setting the age at 14 and requiring social media and other companies to establish parental consent before allowing children aged 14 or 15 to use their platforms.

The draft bill imposes a positive obligation on social media platforms to stop children in the restricted age range from accessing their services and to use appropriate available technology and processes to prevent that access.

“The evidence shows early access to addictive social media is causing our kids harm,” Malinauskas said in support of the federal government’s move. “This is no different to cigarettes or alcohol. When a product or service hurts children, governments must act. We will work closely with the commonwealth to implement this ban, which will be welcomed by parents across the country.”

The Victorian premier, Jacinta Allen, has announced her government will also restrict children’s access to social media.

“Parents are trying to manage content on devices at home, but it’s hard,” Allen said in a video message posted on Facebook. “It’s like a social media tsunami they feel they can’t stop.”

Allen said the rules would target the tech companies because “they’re the ones we need to hold to account”.

National cabinet discussed issues around a minimum access age and age verification when it met in Canberra last week. It is unclear whether separate state legislation would be required in line with the federal move.

Related: Snapchat rejects Australian push to raise age for allowing teenagers on social media to 16

The third stage of an age-verification trial aimed at preventing children from accessing pornography and limiting social media access for teens aged between 13 and 16 begins on Tuesday. That will involve live-testing different technologies that could be used to a determine user’s age.

The communications minister, Michelle Rowland, said the trial was an important element in finalising the policy.

“We expect platforms and online services [to] do their share because we want to make sure Australian kids can use the internet in an age-appropriate way that supports their learning and lives in a positive way,” she said.

Albanese said his message to parents was: “We’ve got your back, we’re listening and determined to act to get this right.”

Peter Dutton has also previously indicated support for a minimum social media access age to be set at 16 and promised to implement it within 100 days if he wins office at the next election.