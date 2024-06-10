Social media to blame for people feeling less safe, minister says

People do not feel safe on the streets because of social media, a Home Office minister has suggested.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, said social media was partly to blame for increasing fears because it amplified crime in people’s minds even though crime rates are going down.

He was speaking after Rishi Sunak announced plans for an extra 8,000 police officers to tackle car thefts, burglaries and anti-social behaviour.

“There is a perception, a feeling that you mentioned, and even though crime has demonstrably gone down according to the crime survey, sometimes people don’t feel so safe,” Mr Philp told ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“That is partly because of social media, so an incident, a knife-crime incident, gets sort of magnified across social media in a way that wasn’t the case even five years ago, certainly 10 years ago.

“There are particular places like London under Sadiq Khan where there is a... particular knife-crime problem, but overall crime has gone down.”

The British Crime Survey for England and Wales, which records people’s actual experience of crime, shows that total crime is 17 per cent lower now than it was in the year ending March 2020.

Chris Philp, the policing minister, says people's perception of crime doesn't match reality

However, knife crime nationally has risen by 7.2 per cent to nearly 50,000 offences, close to the past record high of 51,200, according to the Office for National Statistics.

In London, which accounts for more than a third of all knife crime in England and Wales, it hit a record high of more than 14,500 offences last year.

Nationally, police-recorded offences for theft were up two per cent, robbery was up 12 per cent and vehicle offences were up by two per cent for the year ending September 2023.

The 8,000 new officers announced by Mr Sunak will be specifically dedicated to neighbourhood policing to ensure people “feel safe” in the areas where they live.

Rishi Sunak has announced plans for 8,000 new police officers - PA/James Manning

The £650 million plan will be included in the Tories’ manifesto to be published on Tuesday and will be funded by a 25 per cent increase on all visas for foreign workers and visitors and a 30 per cent hike in the health surcharge for overseas students.

It would take the total number of police officers in the UK to their highest-ever level at nearly 180,000, eclipsing the previous peak of 172,000 in 2010, the last year of the last Labour Government. It comes on top of a three-year 20,000 uplift in officers in England and Wales that was completed last April.