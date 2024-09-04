Social media campaign against fly-tipping launched

The campaign comes after the council received funding of £50,000 from Defra [Central Medical Centre]

A city council has launched a social media campaign against fly-tipping.

In September, Peterborough City Council’s feeds will feature messages about how fly-tipping is blighting communities.

It comes after the council received £50,000 from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) to target fly-tipping hotspots, including the city’s central and north wards.

A community event will be held at Gladstone Community Centre on Saturday 14 September to show people how to dispose of waste correctly.

The council said it had cost more than £400,000 to clear and dispose of fly-tipped rubbish last year.

It has said a 12% increase in fly-tipping was recorded between January and April 2024 compared to same period last year. April was the worst month on record, with 1,085 incidents.

The authority said since 1 January 2023, it had issued 251 fixed penalty notices for fly-tipping offences. Fifty-five cases had been taken to court.

More cameras are being installed in known fly-tipping locations.

Dennis Jones, the Labour leader of Peterborough City Council, said: “We need people’s help, not only to report it to us, but to encourage others not to do it - or shop them when they see people fly-tipping."

“So please look out for the campaign's messages and spread the word, because tackling fly-tipping in Peterborough is a joint effort and something we need everyone’s help with.

“We are doing our bit by investing money in new cameras and working with communities to educate them about correct waste disposal," he said.

