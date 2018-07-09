Social media on fire over possible Karlsson trade

With Ottawa Senators captain Erik Karlsson rumoured to be on the trading block, fans on social media are anxiously waiting to see where he ends up for the 2018-19 season.

Karlsson, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, was widely rumoured to be traded before the NHL draft in June. Before that there was serious speculation he might have gotten dealt before a trade deadline in February.

Last week the Senators offered Karlsson a contract extension, something general manager Pierre Dorion had promised during a town hall meeting with fans in April.

As reports and rumours circulate, hockey fans have taken to social media to speculate. And while it may have been a beautiful weekend outside, it wasn't that enjoyable for Sens fans.

"I know the sun is shining and it's been really warm out, but it is doom and gloom time if you're a Sens fan," said Shaila Anwar, a big fan and co-host of That's What She Said on TSN 1200. "It's kind of been like that for about two weeks now, and it's getting tiresome."

Spencer Callaghan, another big fan and leader of the #MelnykOut billboard campaign — which is calling on franchise owner Eugene Melnyk to sell the team — agreed, saying he spent too much time checking his phone over the weekend.

Last week he also tweeted that he "picked a bad week to take a pause on drinking."

Some fans have been coming up with creative suggestions for a trade.

"This is one of those trades where the best player in the trade is going the other way, no matter what," Callaghan said. "Unless somehow there's a deal out there for Sidney Crosby — or actually you know what? I wouldn't even trade him for Sidney Crosby because Crosby, as great as he's been, he's getting up there now."

Others used the speculation to take digs at Sens management.

"There's even conspiracy theories out there that Daniel Alfredsson and Erik Karlsson are conspiring to sort of hold back and wait for new ownership and maybe try to make something work in a few months from now," Callaghan said.

"So there's just all kinds of stuff out there that just sort of keeps you up at night."

People even started suggesting a career change for the Sens captain.

In the end, fans seem to want an end to the saga.

"I think everyone is kind of waiting for the inevitable. I think maybe there's a little bit of hope, but at this point we're just waiting to see what happens," Callaghan said.