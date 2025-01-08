Social media fueling fears of human metapneumovirus
Fears of a "second" COVID-19 are being spread on social media with claims a "mystery" virus in China. Health Officials in China are watching an increase in cases of human metapneumovirus.
Fears of a "second" COVID-19 are being spread on social media with claims a "mystery" virus in China. Health Officials in China are watching an increase in cases of human metapneumovirus.
"Even at my physical just a month prior, the doctor hadn't noticed anything. I'm forever thankful that I mentioned it."
Four-month-old Xylon Adams died after eventually being taken to a local hospital last January. The child's father is charged with murder
A patient died in the waiting room of Health Sciences Centre's emergency department in Winnipeg Tuesday morning.The hospital is investigating the death, a Shared Health spokesperson confirmed to CBC News. Shared Health, which co-ordinates health-care delivery in the province and is responsible for operations at HSC, is expected to release additional information about the death later today.
Dr. Claus Schaus closed his vascular surgery practice in December. Jeanne Armstrong of Information Morning Fredericton spoke with staff at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital about why finding a replacement will be a challenge.
Pharmacist Kelly Kizlyk explains the stomach flu Norovirus, sudden symptoms, and how to manage symptoms.
WARNING: This article references sexual assault and suicidal ideation, and may affect those who have experienced them or know someone affected by them.A few months after Kaitlyn Braun was sentenced to house arrest for faking pregnancies and fraudulently receiving the services of numerous doulas, she picked up the phone and did it again — twice.On Tuesday, Kaitlyn Braun, 26, pleaded guilty in the Ontario Court of Justice in Hamilton to two counts of obtaining by false pretence services under $5,0
Police in Trois-Rivières, Que., are investigating after a 38-year-old woman allegedly abandoned her newborn in the city's downtown streets, having given birth outside on New Year's Day.A passerby found the baby at the intersection of Royale and Bureau Streets in the afternoon of Jan. 1, according to Radio-Canada.Paramedics arrived at the scene around 3:11 p.m where they found the passerby warming up the baby with items she had at her disposal. "We had to act quick because after a birth, we have
The royal couple braved the rain for church on Jan. 5
Unlike COVID-19, human metapneumovirus has been around for decades, and we understand how it spreads and how to treat it.
Alisha Pasha moved in with her parents after giving birth to her son. She stayed there for 30 days, eating homemade food and sleeping.
A teenager is accused of stabbing a relative on Sunday evening in Winnipeg's Westdale neighbourhood — the second stabbing incident between family members on the weekend. Police officers were called to a home at 6 p.m. and provided emergency medical treatment to a man in his 20s with upper body injuries from being stabbed, they said in a news release on Monday. The man was taken to hospital in unstable condition and was later upgraded to stable, police said. The 17-year-old accused of the stabbin
Positive tests for respiratory illnesses have been steadily climbing for weeks in British Columbia, especially for flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to data from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.The data shows influenza A and RSV cases have been on the rise since November. Influenza A remains the most common strain this flu season with 11.7 per cent of recent tests coming back positive during the week of Dec 22-28 — an uptick of 2.5 per cent compared to the previous week. P
“I've seen firsthand how people sharing their stories is very therapeutic and allows other people to open up themselves,” Seth Rogen tells PEOPLE
Moving around can burn calories and keep you active and healthy, even if you're not doing formal exercise.
This Dry January, we look at the ways quitting drinking can improve your wellbeing.
NEW YORK (AP) — The first U.S. bird flu death has been reported — a person in Louisiana who had been hospitalized with severe respiratory symptoms.
Chinese health officials are reportedly monitoring an increase in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV). There is currently no evidence that the outbreak is out of the ordinary or that a new respiratory virus or illness has emerged in China. A spokesperson for the World Health Organization (WHO) said data from China indicates "there has been a recent rise in acute respiratory infections" but that "the overall scale and intensity of respiratory infectious diseases in China this year are lower than last year."
When Michael Adams was researching health insurance options in 2023, he had one very specific requirement: coverage for prosthetic limbs.
The study finds that despite fears of their over-medicalization, transgender adolescents are only very rarely prescribed hormones and puberty blockers.
If you're worried about the health of your feet, this may make you feel differently about how you move around your house.