The social media influencers posting from a region with a deadly migration route

Yvonne Pferrer poses for an Instagram photo in the region of Darien Gap - Instagram

It looks like any carefully curated image you might scroll past on an influencer’s social media profile.

Throwing her arms above her head as she poses barefoot in a jungle stream, actress Yvonne Pferrer plugs a discount code to her 1.6 million followers.

“Feeling blessed, never stressed,” the 29-year-old exclaims, as she encourages her supporters to snap up a 10 per cent discount from a brand she had partnered with.

Only the German influencer is not posing against the backdrop of Bali or Thailand, but in the Darien Gap, a region which has one of the world’s most deadly migration routes.

Hundreds of thousands of migrants risk their lives each year to make the perilous journey through around 60 miles of dense jungle connecting Colombia and Panama. Many are trying to reach US soil.

Those who make the difficult journey must grapple with difficult terrain, fast-flowing rivers, disease, dangerous animals, kidnappings and sexual violence at the hands of criminal gangs.

So far this year 96 migrants have died or disappeared while making the crossing, according to the International Organisation for Migration. This is likely an underestimation, they said, given many deaths go unreported.

A further 10 migrants drowned in a flooded river near Panama’s coastal community of Carreto in July, while making the perilous journey.

Meanwhile, tour agencies have run “epic” treks costing up to £3,500 during which tourists hike through the jungle that more than half a million people have crossed, many of which were fleeing poverty and persecution.

Critics have questioned the ethics of running tours in a region filled with human tragedy and desperation.

Ms Pferrer is one of several bloggers to have used adventure tours in the treacherous jungle to fill out their social media feeds.

A group of migrants, mostly Venezuelans, cross a river during their journey through the Darien Gap from Colombia into Panama - Fernando Vergara/AP

Elias Cornejo, a coordinator in Panama for education charity Fe y Alegria who has worked in the Darien Gap, said “under no circumstances are these posts appropriate” because they “trivialise the suffering of those who have decided to cross”.

Professor Lorri Krebs, an expert on tourism and sustainability at Salem State University described the images as “not surprising but definitely disturbing”.

“I think the humanity is lost with the pursuit of the best picture or the most controversial location to be taking TikTok videos,” she said.

Desperate migrants often pay thousands to smugglers who promise to help them make the difficult journey, but many are quickly abandoned and forced to carry on by themselves.

Those who have made the crossing have described walking past dead bodies, being sexually assaulted and losing their loved ones during the passage.

Meanwhile, tourists on trips organised by British and German agencies are afforded the luxury of local guides, hammocks, satellite phones and catering.

Tourists and migrants rarely encounter one another, with the latter sticking to the northern coast of the Caribbean Sea while tours run on the side of the Pacific Ocean.

Ms Pferrer published daily video diaries from her 2022 trek to her public Instagram account in which she can be seen smiling as she walks in the rain in slow motion and bathes in a river.

In the voiceover of one clip from the trip, she said: “I don’t know how we would have been able to feed ourselves without a chef.”

In the videos on her account viewed by The Telegraph she made no mention of the ongoing migrant emergency.

“Is this really the most dangerous jungle in the world? No”, she says in another post.

“All the stories and pictures you hear and see about the Darien Gap have nothing to do with the completely different part.”

Hundreds of thousands of migrants make the perilous journey each year - AP

Meanwhile, German influencer Johannes Brandt shared topless videos and photographs from the middle of the jungle with his 70,000 followers.

His videos from the expedition are accompanied by the text: “every like, comment and share means so much to me” and many include hashtags such as “#party”, “‘#relax” and “#happy”.

One clip shows him looking sultry as he sits topless and washes himself in a stream alongside the caption: “I am truly grateful for every moment in life.”

In another video he is seen waving a flag with the logo for Mein Mana, an energy drink company he is an ambassador for. “Thanks to @‌mein.mana I was always perfectly taken care of in the jungle! #mana #dariengap,” he wrote.

Both Mr Brandt and Ms Pferrer tagged German travel agency Wandermut in their videos.

Johannes Brandt shares a photo taken at Darien Gap - Johannes Brandt

The company offers a 10-day trek through the jungle which it states is a “place that you should see in your life before you get too old.”

“Are you ready for the craziest adventure of your lifetime? Come along if you dare”, the company, which charges just over £3,000 for the tour, writes.

While it does not mention the humanitarian crisis, Wandermut says it will avoid the east of the Darien and the border with Colombia because “anything else would be reckless”.

The operator also boasted that its main guide “had no problems with smugglers or other criminals in the last 20 years due to his contacts and experience”.

Meanwhile, Secret Compass, a company based in Bristol ran a £3,500, 14-day “epic jungle trekking expedition” through the Darien Gap which is billed as a chance to “cross the final frontier”.

“Take on this pioneering jungle expedition to be one of the few explorers to trek the Darien Gap on foot,” it wrote on a page advertising a tour for April 2024, which has since been removed.

Listed among the “highlights” of the trip was the opportunity to “test your grit and perseverance in a merciless environment”.

The website made no mention of the migrant crisis, but said if local activity affected the planned route “the team would undertake a challenging and equally adventurous jungle expedition in a different part of the Panamanian jungle”.

Mr Conejo said last year he had to help a woman suffering a miscarriage in the jungle. He has seen children arriving alone and families “fractured” by death.

“Do you think this adrenaline rush is a celebration for them?”

Mr Cornejo said the fees charged by tourism firms are “insulting” and such an amount could provide humanitarian aid to 300 people.

Prof Krebs said she had spoken to some companies who run tours in the area who have said “deliberately, they don’t mention the humanitarian crisis because then that points the finger at them morally, ethically”.

“What I think I’m seeing and I don’t know, but it may be more akin to the draw of dark tourism: there are bad things happening, there’s a humanitarian crisis and then there’s the commodification of that which is what I think some of these people are doing,” she said.

Panama’s government previously earmarked plans to turn the Darien National Park into “the main eco-tourism destination in Central America”.

Earlier this year Panama’s president-elect José Raúl Mulino vowed to close “down” the Darien Gap and deport anyone who attempts to cross it.

Tom Bodkin, the managing director of Secret Compass, said the firm no longer ran expeditions to the Darien Gap.

He said the company ran the trips “in a completely different area to where the migrants routes are” around 150km away and the firm also ran trips to areas including North Korea, Afghanistan and Iraq.

“We would hope that travel to this region opens up people’s awareness to the trauma, exploitation and distress that migrants face on these journeys and perhaps seek out more information, talk to local people and get a better understanding of what motivates migrants to make this journey, how they are received by Panamanians and the challenges they face,” he said.

A source close to Ms Pferrer said influencers and content creators did not have a responsibility to educate people and they did not bear “responsibility” for humanitarian crises.

They said Ms Pferrer “chose to highlight the crisis and focused a significant portion of her content on this topic” and had reached different demographics to traditional media.

They also said Ms Pferrer had decided not to “participate in the luxury travel industry” but wanted to show the “dark sides” and this “extreme trip” benefits the local economy.

They said social creators such as Ms Pferrer had to use product placement to “make a living” and “until there are subsidies or other mechanisms for this, nothing will change”.

The Telegraph has contacted Wandermut and Mr Brandt and Panama’s tourism authority for comment.