Social media reacts to 'Inside The NBA' heading to ESPN, ABC next season: 'They'll cover the Finals, we are so back'
NBA fans got huge news on Saturday: The 'Inside The NBA' show will be back. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are heading to ESPN and ABC next season as part of an out-of-court settlement between Warner Brothers Discovery and the NBA.
Here’s how social media initially reacted:
I feel there’s tons of media offering excellent NBA analysis + celebrating the league. You just have to find it.
And if you expect that of Inside The NBA rather than comedy and entertainment, you’re stubbornly fitting a square peg into a round hole that ruins the entire thing.
— Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) November 17, 2024
Inside the NBA during the Finals is a game changer.
— Tommie (@tommiedotjpg) November 17, 2024
BREAKING: Starting next season, ESPN/ABC will have the rights to air ‘Inside the NBA’, per @WSJ
(h/t @TheSteinLine ) pic.twitter.com/fx1QG2VU7J
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) November 17, 2024
This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Social media reacts to 'Inside The NBA' heading to ESPN, ABC next season: 'They'll cover the Finals, we are so back'