Social media reacts to 'Inside The NBA' heading to ESPN, ABC next season: 'They'll cover the Finals, we are so back'

HoopsHype staff
·1 min read
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 26: (L-R) Shaquille O'Neal, Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith, and Charles Barkley speak on stage during the 2017 NBA Awards Live On TNT on June 26, 2017 in New York City. 27111_001 (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for TNT )
NBA fans got huge news on Saturday: The 'Inside The NBA' show will be back. Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal are heading to ESPN and ABC next season as part of an out-of-court settlement between Warner Brothers Discovery and the NBA.

Here’s how social media initially reacted:

x.com

x.com

x.com

Tweets by WSJ

x.com

x.com

Jonathan Hawks (@jehawks.bsky.social)

Patrick Fenelon (@patrickfenelon.bsky.social)

Sid (@sbskelpie.bsky.social)

Bill DiFilippo (@billdifilippo.bsky.social)

Kings fan Chris (@kingsfanchris.bsky.social)

This article originally appeared on Hoops Hype: Social media reacts to 'Inside The NBA' heading to ESPN, ABC next season: 'They'll cover the Finals, we are so back'

