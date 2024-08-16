Social Media Reacts To Nancy Mace's 'Embarrassing' Effort To Mispronounce 'Kamala'

People on social media are calling out “embarrassing” behavior by Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), who went out of her way to repeatedly mispronounce Vice President Kamala Harris’ name during an appearance on CNN.

On Thursday’s broadcast of “NewsNight With Abby Phillip,” Mace criticized Harris over several policy issues, and she accused the Democratic presidential nominee of not knowing “what a woman is.”

At one point in the discussion, fellow guest panelist Michael Eric Dyson, a professor of African American studies at Vanderbilt University, was evaluating the Democrat’s campaign strategy when Mace interjected to attack Harris’ record in the U.S. Senate and as vice president.

The Republican initially pronounced “Kamala” correctly, before she appeared to quickly change course and say her name with an emphasis on the second syllable instead of the first.

Harris, who has made clear numerous times how she says her name, has previously suggested remembering its pronunciation as “comma-la.” A traditionalpronunciation of the Indian name is closer to “com’la.”

When other CNN panelists called out the mispronunciation, Mace snapped back with “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to.”

Dyson and another guest panelist, Keith Boykin — a former White House aide during Bill Clinton’s presidency — then chastised Mace for being inappropriate and disrespectful.

Dyson also charged that, even if it wasn’t her intent, Mace’s mispronunciation of Harris’ name was an example of “the history and legacy of white disregard for the humanity of Black people.”

“Oh, so now you’re calling me racist. That is BS. That is complete BS,” Mace responded.

“I just said you weren’t a racist,” Dyson replied, before the two engaged in a back-and-forth.

Mace had mispronounced Harris’ name at multiple points earlier in the segment as well, with her fellow panelists making various attempts to correct her.

Guest panelist Marc Lotter, who served as the director of communications for Donald Trump’s 2020 presidential campaign, apologized for mispronouncing the vice president’s name elsewhere in the show.

“I even studied how to say that, and I messed it up,” he said. “I understand, my apologies.”

Meanwhile, Trump, who routinely mispronounces the vice president’s first name, has also doubled down.

The Republican presidential nominee told a conservative Christian group during a speech in Florida last month that he didn’t care that he mispronounces her name.

“[It] doesn’t matter what I say,” he said at the time, while also suggesting that he doesn’t say her name incorrectly on purpose.

“I couldn’t care less if I mispronounce it or not. I couldn’t care less,” he continued.

People on X, formerly Twitter, were stunned by Mace’s apparent insistence on saying Harris’ name incorrectly on CNN.

“Nancy Mace is embarrassing herself because she refuses to condemn Trump’s racism and she refuses to pronounce ‘Kamala’ correctly,” one X user wrote.

Mace responded to some of the backlash, writing Friday on X that the “most unhinged, sexist, left-winged radicals hyperfixated about how I pronounce Kamala’s name last night.”

Check out some reactions to Mace’s CNN appearance below:

I’ll tell you what’s embarrassing is everyone ganging up on Nancy Mace ! And playing the race card for the millionth time!! — KS2ME (@KT2Me76) August 16, 2024

Michael Eric Dyson and I had to correct Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) at least 10 times last night for purposely mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name. “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to,” Mace said.



This is what the Republican Party has become. 🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/RVmS8cbBFe — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) August 16, 2024

It’s ridiculous that Keith Boykin & Michael Eric Dyson needed to correct Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) numerous times for intentionally mispronouncing VP Harris’s name.



Mace’s response? “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to.”



Honestly, just weird.pic.twitter.com/rDz3YeuOWH — Whitney Alese (@TheReclaimed) August 16, 2024

Accidentally mispronouncing a name is human.

Intentionally mispronouncing a name is sh*tty.



Saying “I will say Kamala’s name any way that I want to,” is disgusting, and Congresswoman Nancy Mace needs to be voted OUT.pic.twitter.com/g4zmZ8yD5Z — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) August 16, 2024

Nancy Mace let it slip: the mispronunciation of “Kamala” is meant to be purposeful disrespect. https://t.co/FmKYckjIkm — Vincent ⚖️ (@VtheEsquire) August 16, 2024

At a certain point, it's just being racist, and we have flown way past that point. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) August 16, 2024

What a terrible miserable person you have to be to carry this much hate in your heart. — Harry Dunn (@libradunn) August 16, 2024

