Social Media Reacts To Trump's Disqualification By Colorado Supreme Court

Tuesday’s announcement that the Colorado Supreme Court has disqualifiedDonald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot understandably sent shock waves through social media.

Although Trump will undoubtedly appeal the ruling, it currently means that Trump’s name may not appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

Not surprisingly, the Colorado Court’s ruling was very polarizing for users of X, formerly known as Twitter.

Many people were happy about the ruling.

Woohoo! Trump barred from running in Colorado! I'm doing another happy dance.



We don't need insurrectionists running for office. They need to work from within to make the changes they believe in. — Belinda Appleyard ☮️ (@lindismith) December 19, 2023

holy fucking shit, the Colorado Supreme Court just threw Donald Trump off their state's 2024 ballot for being a fucking insurrectionist. Christmas came a week early — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) December 19, 2023

quick, someone book a vacation for Clarence Thomas https://t.co/m8CmXAlD30 — The Debt Collective 🟥 (@StrikeDebt) December 19, 2023

Thing I said no state supreme court would ever have the balls to do, Colorado Supreme Court just did. @tribelaw and Luttig for the win. https://t.co/47y2tzeCyD — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 19, 2023

Colorado Supreme Court kicks Trump off of the ballot. Insurrectionists don't qualify to be candidates. pic.twitter.com/TcoOhrr1ni — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) December 19, 2023

FINALLY the orange MFer is disqualified in Colorado.



Finally ghat dammit. #Colorado Supreme Court.



It literally took yt folks 3 yrs to find what we all saw on tv!! Fck ! https://t.co/8YTsJnBJlF — ShantyWorld is on #Mastodon (@ShantyMinister) December 19, 2023

BREAKING - The Colorado Supreme Court has disqualified Trump from being on the ballot based on the 14th Amendment. This is huge. Trump will appeal it to SCOTUS. Better for the nation to be rid of him. — Tom Joseph (@TomJChicago) December 19, 2023

Did you all just hear John Roberts scream too because I def did https://t.co/j3iVF20UfL — Mike Sacks (@MikeSacksEsq) December 19, 2023

And others? Not so much. Especially Trump himself, who blamed the ruling on “Democrat Party leaders” in “a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls.”

“Democrat Party leaders are in a state of paranoia over the growing, dominant lead President Trump has amassed in the polls. They have lost faith in the failed Biden presidency and are now doing everything they can to stop the American voters from throwing them out of office…” pic.twitter.com/5tB2VfUjNa — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) December 19, 2023

Trump’s second-born son, Eric, claimed the ruling was “unAmerican and the typical playbook of the modern democratic party.”

Let’s not worry about Democracy or the will of the American people… If you can’t win, cheat… This is unAmerican and the typical playbook of the modern democratic party. https://t.co/jxHN4AoVgL — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) December 19, 2023

Vivek Ramaswamy claimed the verdict “is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like,” and vowed to “withdraw from the Colorado GOP primary unless Trump is also allowed to be on the state’s ballot.”

He also “demanded” that Ron DeSantis, Chris Christie and Nikki Haley “do the same immediately.”

This is what an *actual* attack on democracy looks like: in an un-American, unconstitutional, and *unprecedented* decision, a cabal of Democrat judges are barring Trump from the ballot in Colorado. Having tried every trick in the book to eliminate President Trump from running in… — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) December 19, 2023

Other Trump supporters joined in.

Lets see what everyone who cares about democracy being under attack thinks about this https://t.co/yBNvp99Yoj — Sean Spicer (@seanspicer) December 19, 2023

They’re saving democracy by eliminating it https://t.co/zMGpTVDDM9 — Jared Rabel (@JradRabel) December 19, 2023

Watch Trump win Colorado — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) December 19, 2023

One person predicted Donald Trump’s reaction to the news and ― spoiler alert ― it wasn’t good.

Donald Trump is going to rage like nobody’s business now that he’s been declared disqualified to run for president by the Colorado Supreme Court. pic.twitter.com/qMJEJEjm8U — Christopher Wiggins (@CWNewser) December 19, 2023

it would be very funny if Trump ended up being banned from appearing on ballots in multiple states and Republicans just went ahead with nominating him anyway — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 19, 2023

But the ruling could benefit Trump in one way. As one X user noted, it might get people to go to Truth Social to read his reaction.

For once, I’m actually interested in what the orange sack of crap has to say over on truth social https://t.co/oU0Vl720ts — David (Razor) Harris (@House_Razor) December 19, 2023

