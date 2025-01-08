Social Media Slams Donald Trump's 'Unhinged' Canada Maps

President-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday used his Truth Social platform to continue to ramp up his rhetoric regarding somehow merging the United States with Canada.

Trump shared two maps showing Canada incorporated into the U.S.

The first image had the two countries combined, under the American flag.

“Oh Canada!” Trump captioned the picture.

Another map, that Trump shared online just five minutes after the first, showed Canada and the U.S. united — and covered by the text “United States.”

While the posts were hailed by prominent MAGA movement figures including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), critics slammed them as “unhinged” and one said they exposed Trump as “an imbecile who possesses the maturity of a petulant six-year-old child.” He was also dubbed “President Troll.”

Trump has for months talked up the idea of Canada becoming America’s 51st state and repeatedly mocked its now-outgoing Prime Minister Justin Trudeau with the title “governor.”

