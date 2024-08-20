Social media star Nabela Noor says IVF is on the ballot durring DNC speech

Social media influencer Nabela Noor told the story of her personal journey with in vitro fertilization during her speech on the second night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

Nearly two years after the Supreme Court overturned the right to an abortion, debate about protections for the process has also put IVF at risk. Noor said she realized how many families struggle with similar issues when she shared her experience with fertility online. Today, Noor has two daughters and told the DNC crowd that anyone struggling to start a family is not alone.

Nabela Noor speaks during Day 2 of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 20, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar

The Democratic National Committee convention is in Chicago through Thursday, and Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to formally accept the party's nomination for the 2024 presidential election on the final day, Aug. 22.

What to know about Nabela Noor

Who is she? Nabela Noor, 33, is a social media influencer known for her lifestyle content about design, beauty, and life as a Muslim-American woman. She has over one million subscribers on YouTube, more than three million followers on Instagram, and more than seven million followers on TikTok.

What role she plays: Noor is among over 200 digital creators credentialed at the DNC this year. Her speech signals that the Democratic party has acknowledged and is seeking to harness the impact influencers can have on the 2024 election.

Key quote: "For many women, IVF is the only choice. That choice, and more, is at stake in November."

