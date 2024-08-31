Social media users urged to stay safe at remote beaches

Coastguards had to move more than 100 people to safety at Whipsiderry beach, as they were at risk of being cut off by the tide [BBC]

People visiting remote beaches to take photographs for social media are being urged to be aware of the dangers.

Falmouth coastguards said they had to act to avoid a "major incident" when the tide came in towards more than 100 visitors to Whipsiderry beach in Newquay, Cornwall.

Rob Farr, a senior coastal operations officer with HM Coastguard in Falmouth, said: "These ‘hidden’ locations get loads of social media coverage, which convinces people to visit, but neglects to mention the dangers."

He urged beachgoers to learn about local tides, not to sit under cliffs, to respect closed signs on paths and to choose lifeguarded beaches.

'Dozens' at risk

Mr Farr said Whipsiderry beach is surrounded by cliffs on all sides, and when the tide comes in people can be cut off - a scenario made more dangerous by unstable cliffs and difficult boat access.

The incident happened during the August bank holiday weekend.

Mr Farr said: "On the Sunday, we saw more than 100 people visit Whipsiderry, many of them being young people enjoying the weather and sharing their experiences on social media.

"When we see the tide starting to push in on the beach it’s potentially a major incident, with dozens of people at risk of being caught out by the tide.

"Our officers headed down to move people to safer areas.”

He said "everyone's got an adventurous spirit" but that it was important to be informed about the risks and dangers of the sea.

