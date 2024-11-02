Social media users weigh in on Peanut the Squirrel being euthanized: 'This can’t be real'

Social media users are mourning the loss of the beloved social media star Peanut the Squirrel after he was euthanized on Friday.

Peanut, or PNUT, was a rescue squirrel who lived with his owner content creator Mark Longo for seven years.

A tragedy led to Longo adding Peanut to his family. In a 2022 article published by USA TODAY, Longo explains how he took Peanut in after he saw the squirrel's mom get hit by a car. Peanut’s mom died after the accident which left him an orphan.

Together the duo lived in their Pine City, New York home with Longo’s cat Chloe. Longo created social media accounts for Peanut which gave their followers and inside look into their lives.

Peanut had garnered over half a million social media followers on Instagram, X, and TikTok.

On Friday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and Chemung County Department of Health announced that a squirrel and a racoon had been euthanized to test for rabies.

In a tearful TikTok post on Friday, Longo informed Peanut’s followers of his death.

“Hi everyone. I don’t know how I’m gonna say this. I just want to say thank you to all of you,” he said. “Peanut was the best thing that ever happened to us. And we got confirmation that they put him down.”

While holding a picture of Peanut, Longo continued to speak.

“I want to continue to fight this fight as much as I can, but we need all of you to come together and help us,” he said. “Please continue to help us raise money for the ongoing legal battles and for our nonprofits so we can keep Peanut’s name alive. Thank you all.”

In an Instagram post on Saturday, a letter was written to Peanut and Fred, the raccoon that was also euthanized.

"It breaks our hearts that there were mean people who took you away from us," the post reads in part. "We will never forget you, Peanut and Fred. You are forever in our hearts, and your memories will guide us as we care for your family."

Social media users react to Peanut the Squirrel's death

Lawmakers took to X to voice their frustration after the news of Peanut’s death.

“The NYS DEC needs a serious reality check on their ridiculously mistaken priorities.” New York Rep. Nick Langworthy (R-NY) wrote in the post. “Instead of focusing on critical needs like flood mitigation in places like Steuben County, where local officials have to struggle just to get permits from the DEC to clear debris-filled waterways, they’re out seizing pet squirrels. NY taxpayers deserve better.”

A TikToker gave more details of the events that took place leading up to Peanut’s euthanasia.

"Peanut the Squirrel’s owner speaks about our government kidnapping this squirrel, the raccoon brother, and then just unaliving them for absolutely zero reason,” the user said. “They said that four departments and a judge had to sign off for this kidnapping and this euthanasia to happen.”

People who just found out about Peanut the Squirrel also shared their thoughts.

“This can’t be real,” the user said. “Is this a joke? Are they joking? They're really sent a S.W.A.T. team to go get a squirrel and a raccoon. Now I'm finding out that apparently Peanut the Squirrel had a whole bunch of followers on TikTok. So, somebody please explain this to me. Maybe I don't get it. Our squirrels dangerous?”

An X user is calling for the names of those who are involved to be released.

“Release all names involved in the authorization, seizure and then execution of Peanut the Squirrel & the Raccoon,” they wrote in the post.

Other social media users continue to share how they feel about the government’s decision.

“For New York City to take their time, their resources, to do all this for a squirrel and a raccoon - it makes no sense to me,” the user said. “Like I don't understand what is wrong with New York City. You guys have so much more worse things to worry about than to go get a squirrel, and euthanize a happy squirrel, and take him away from his family.”

Contributing: Greta Cross, USA TODAY.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, food recalls, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com . Follow her on Instagram, Threads and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peanut the Squirrel euthanized: Social media reacts to the animal's death