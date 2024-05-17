Social Security Checks Could Go Up
Hudson Bay Capital Management, Geode Capital Management and Morgan Stanley were among the large institutional investors that took positions in Donald Trump's Trump Media & Technology Group in the first quarter, securities filings showed on Wednesday. The former president, who is running as the Republican candidate in the Nov. 5 presidential election, holds a majority stake in the company.
“You can’t just be in love with the money,” he says.
When Harkirat Singh Virdi moved to Brampton from India, he was focused on building a career in computer programming. But he wound up pivoting to learn French, and spending $3,000 in the process, to help his bid to land permanent residency."I started to learn French for 10 hours per day and just left my part time job… it was the best investment," said the 23-year-old, who became a permanent resident in 2022. Singh Virdi now says he's seeing an increasing number of people asking for tips on learni
TORONTO — Canadians are continuing to be laid off as part of a wave of job cuts that began in 2023 as companies assessed their operations after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic passed. Tech companies, retailers and more have all begun shedding members of their workforce in a bid to navigate the economic downturn. These are some of the companies which have so far laid off Canadian workers in 2024: BCE Inc.: The Montreal-based telecommunications giant said on Feb. 8 it was cutting 4,800 jobs "a
Canada is one of the biggest oil sands producers in the world. Companies like Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil have oil sands projects within 150 km of Fort McMurry, an oil sands hub in Northern Alberta, with many workers living in the city.
Europe's energy sector relies too much on China to entertain the idea of de-risking, the CEO of Siemens Energy said, reflecting the dilemma of an industry in need of supplies from the world's No.2 economy - but not the competition that comes with it. The comments by Christian Bruch come as global trade tensions with China are heating up, with the U.S. raising tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles this week and the European Union looking into similar steps to protect local players from unfair competition. Meantime, the EU has launched an investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers and whether they benefit from subsidies in their efforts to undercut the pricing of Western companies like Vestas, Nordex and GE Vernova.
An attorney said he has spoken to “20 to 30 times more people” who say they were abused at the Michigan facility.
One of the biggest concerns for most retirees is whether they will have enough money to see them through retirement. Many times, retirement money may be placed into accounts that are not easily...
Defining the middle class is tricky. According to the Pew Research Center, you could be considered "middle class" if your household income is two-thirds to double the national median income -- so...
A Quebec Superior Court judge has rejected an injunction request to dismantle the pro-Palestinian encampment at McGill University. Lawyers for McGill went to court to ask for a provisional injunction and since then negotiations between protesters and the university are at a standstill. Global’s Gloria Henriquez explains.
Sources tell KCRA 3 a Modesto ice cream factory is set to close, which could leads to hundreds of layoffs
GM's Artisan Innovation Center at its Warren, Michigan, Tech Center is home to a team of skilled tradespeople who hand-build cars from the ground up.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio said on Thursday it would launch one new model per year under its lower-priced Onvo brand and price them similarly to gasoline vehicles, as the firm expands its lineups to family cars in the country's overcrowded auto market. The announcement came a day after the company unveiled the Onvo L60 SUV with a sticker price starting from 219,900 yuan ($30,476), 12% below the price of Tesla's Model Y which starts at 249,900 yuan in China. Nio said on Thursday it would have a second Onvo model targeting larger families coming up next and expected the newly launched brand to positively contribute to its overall profitability when monthly sales reach 20,000 units.
McDonald’s plans to introduce a $5 meal deal in the U.S. next month to counter slowing sales and customers’ frustration with high prices. The deal would let customers get a four-piece McNugget, small fries, a small drink and either a McDouble burger or a McChicken sandwich for $5 in most areas, according to a person familiar with the deal who wasn’t authorized to discuss its details. The month-long deal is scheduled to begin June 25 and will be advertised nationally. Some stores with higher cost
Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the cost of living has risen in quite a few locations throughout America. This has forced many people to have to relocate, and others who'd initially planned to move to...
TOKYO (Reuters) -Dealing with irate customers can be extremely stressful for call centre workers but Japan's SoftBank Corp thinks it has a solution: artificial intelligence-enabled software that softens the tone of customers' voices. "We are working on the development of a solution that can convert the customer's voice into a calm conversational tone and deliver it to workers using AI-enabled emotion recognition and voice processing technology," SoftBank said in a press release on Wednesday.
A Gen-Z job hopper who has changed roles 17 times says older generations want her to be "miserable" by staying in a job for "stability". Mich Marie, 26, has job hopped since she had her first job in a supermarket aged 14. She spent her school years in different part-time roles such as in retail and restaurants. After graduating with a degree in human services from New York City College of Technology, Brooklyn, Mich went on to try different positions such as a case manager, window install assistant and care coordinator. Mich's longest role was a direct support professional which she held for two years and she tends to stay in her jobs for no longer than six months.
Boomtown. The word sounds like it's describing an explosion -- and in a way, it is. Boomtowns are considered the fastest-growing cities in America due to rapid business and population growth. An...
Being a decade away from retirement usually means trying to sock away as much money as possible before you leave the comfort of a regular paycheck. If you no longer work a regular job, it becomes even...
Ford Motor Co has asked its electric-vehicle suppliers to reduce costs in an attempt to support profitability, saying "everything is on the table," according to a company memo seen by Reuters. Discounts and sharp price cuts from competitors, including EV market leader Tesla, to sustain consumer demand amid high interest rates have forced Ford to reciprocate. "To ensure affordability, it is of paramount importance that our portfolio achieves further levels of material cost efficiency."