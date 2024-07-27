Social worker turnover lower than average - report

The turnover of social workers in Wolverhampton is 9.4%, compared to the national average of 15.9%, a report claims [BBC]

Turnover of social work staff in Wolverhampton is considerably below the national average, a report claims.

The city's principal social worker Jenny Rogers says the city's turnover rate in children's services is 9.4% compared to 15.9% nationally, which is through initiatives to recruit and retain staff, Wolverhampton City Council says.

Meanwhile, the turnover rate in adult services is 10.6%, compared to 14.5% across England.

In the report, Ms Rogers says social work is challenged nationally by "high turnover and vacancy rates, which can leave social workers trying to work with too many individuals".

However, the city council said significant activity had taken place to recruit and retain social workers in the city.

This has included organising recruitment fairs, sponsoring international students as newly-qualified social workers, and taking steps to reduce stress levels and make workloads more manageable.

Other areas highlighted in the report include the fact "practitioners know the children and families they work with well", while "meaningful relationships with children, young people and families" are linked to sustained changes.

The report also said "timely, comprehensive" and "good quality" assessments are leading to appropriately focused help and effective interventions, while people say they feel listened to and that their social worker was doing a lot to help them.

'Fantastic work'

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "The report shows our continued commitment to social work learning and development.

"Our social workers value this, with more social workers this year telling us that they are really happy with the opportunities available to them."

Ms Jaspal also said 21 of the city's social workers were recognised nationally by the British Association of Social Workers, this year.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, cabinet member for children, young people and education, added: "We are very proud of all our social workers and Councillor Jaspal and I want to thank every single one of them for the fantastic work they do.

"Great lengths are being taken to recruit and retain our social workers, which is a national challenge.

"However, the Principal Social Worker's report shows that our turnover is well below the national average and this is testament to the approach that is being taken here in Wolverhampton."

The principal social worker's annual report was approved by members of the council's cabinet on Wednesday.

