Social worker turnover lower than average - report

Eleanor Lawson - BBC News, West Midlands
·2 min read
Exterior of Wolverhampton's council house, with a cost of living banner hanging from the window
The turnover of social workers in Wolverhampton is 9.4%, compared to the national average of 15.9%, a report claims [BBC]

Turnover of social work staff in Wolverhampton is considerably below the national average, a report claims.

The city's principal social worker Jenny Rogers says the city's turnover rate in children's services is 9.4% compared to 15.9% nationally, which is through initiatives to recruit and retain staff, Wolverhampton City Council says.

Meanwhile, the turnover rate in adult services is 10.6%, compared to 14.5% across England.

In the report, Ms Rogers says social work is challenged nationally by "high turnover and vacancy rates, which can leave social workers trying to work with too many individuals".

However, the city council said significant activity had taken place to recruit and retain social workers in the city.

This has included organising recruitment fairs, sponsoring international students as newly-qualified social workers, and taking steps to reduce stress levels and make workloads more manageable.

Other areas highlighted in the report include the fact "practitioners know the children and families they work with well", while "meaningful relationships with children, young people and families" are linked to sustained changes.

The report also said "timely, comprehensive" and "good quality" assessments are leading to appropriately focused help and effective interventions, while people say they feel listened to and that their social worker was doing a lot to help them.

'Fantastic work'

Councillor Jasbir Jaspal, cabinet member for adults and wellbeing, said: "The report shows our continued commitment to social work learning and development.

"Our social workers value this, with more social workers this year telling us that they are really happy with the opportunities available to them."

Ms Jaspal also said 21 of the city's social workers were recognised nationally by the British Association of Social Workers, this year.

Councillor Jacqui Coogan, cabinet member for children, young people and education, added: "We are very proud of all our social workers and Councillor Jaspal and I want to thank every single one of them for the fantastic work they do.

"Great lengths are being taken to recruit and retain our social workers, which is a national challenge.

"However, the Principal Social Worker's report shows that our turnover is well below the national average and this is testament to the approach that is being taken here in Wolverhampton."

The principal social worker's annual report was approved by members of the council's cabinet on Wednesday.

Follow BBC Wolverhampton & Black Country on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk

Related internet links

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Road rage murder or self-defense in a parking lot? Jurors rule after competing stories.

    “You just made a mistake. A big mistake.” Verdict reached in Raleigh murder case.

  • Missing 3-year-old boy found dead in Mississauga creek: police

    A three-year-old boy has been found dead in a Mississauga creek a day after he was reported missing, Peel police say.The body of boy, named Zaid, was found in the water at about 5:40 p.m. on Friday.Zaid was last seen in Erindale Park at about 6:20 p.m. Thursday. He was in the popular park with his parents when he wandered off, police said. Police described him on Thursday as "vulnerable" and possibly non-verbal."They were enjoying their time in the park and this is the end result," he said.Polic

  • Meet the 3 Mi'kmaw women competing to be Miss Indigenous Canada

    From their small communities in Mi'kma'ki, to the bright lights of a national pageant stage, these three Mi'kmaw women are vying to be crowned the first-ever Miss Indigenous Canada.Twenty-six Indigenous women from communities across Canada have been selected from more than 700 applicants to compete in this pageant in the Haudenosaunee territory of Six Nations, Ont.Miss Indigenous Canada isn't a traditional beauty pageant — the focus is more on internal characteristics. Contestants are judged on

  • Girl, 12, Was Missing for 2 Months. She Was Just Found with a 31-Year-Old Man She Met Online

    Maria Gomez-Perez disappeared from Georgia in May and was found with 31-year-old Antonio Agustin in a different state on July 25

  • Nebraska teen accused of causing train derailment for YouTube video

    A Nebraska teenager has been accused of forcing a train to derail so he could record the incident and share it on YouTube, according to court records. The 17-year-old, who was not named, was charged with two felony counts of criminal mischief in Lancaster County Juvenile Court, but prosecutors have already filed a motion to have the case transferred to adult court, NBC News reported. According ...

  • Powerful cartel leader 'El Mayo’ Zambada was lured onto airplane before arrest in US, AP source says

    A powerful Mexican drug cartel leader who eluded authorities for decades was duped into flying into the U.S., where he was arrested alongside a son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, according to a U.S. law enforcement official familiar with the matter. Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada got on an airplane to the U.S. believing he was going somewhere else, said the official, who spoke on the condition on anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter. The official did not provide additional details, including who persuaded Zambada to get on the plane or where exactly he thought he was going.

  • Father who drove van into group out of ‘revenge’ guilty of murder

    Victim Brian Darby, 60, had enjoyed a night out with friends when he was mown down on a footpath.

  • Gang kills at least 26 villagers in remote Papua New Guinea, officials say

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — At least 26 people were killed by a gang in three remote villages in Papua New Guinea’s north and eight villagers remained missing Friday in the latest violence in the South Pacific island nation relating to contested land ownership and sorcery allegations, officials said.

  • Ontario megachurch pauses programming in wake of sex abuse allegations

    Warning: This story contains references to sexual assault.An Ontario megachurch has been forced to pause programming as its insurer won't renew abuse liability insurance in the wake of sexual abuse allegations against a former pastor.In a statement on its website, The Meeting House said it was unable to secure parts of the insurance coverage it needs to continue normal operations beyond June 30. Specifically, it said it has been unable to find options for abuse liability or employment practices

  • Police ID 2 victims in Scarborough 'gun battle'

    Toronto police have identified two people killed in a shooting in Scarborough early Wednesday morning. In a news release Thursday, police said they responded to a shooting call near Ellesmere Road and Midland Avenue around 2:30 a.m. They found four people with gunshot wounds.A man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said Wednesday. A woman was taken to hospital where she later died, they said.The victims are Braydon McCann, 22, of Toronto, and Sarah Prehay, 23, of Toronto, the news release

  • Rapist who threw victim's brother off cliff jailed

    Anthony Stocks was trying to silence the brother of a girl he had been sexually abusing.

  • Russian fraudster uses 19 aliases to defraud Sask. government of $150K

    Alex Alexidze's sophisticated government fraud scheme fell apart in January 2023 when he walked out of the Riverbend Co-op in Outlook, Sask., with $300 worth of stolen groceries.That misstep would eventually lead to the Russian national being convicted of defrauding the Saskatchewan government of more than $150,000.The Co-op's manager confronted Alexidze, who claimed he lived close by and had the receipt at home. The manager didn't force the issue, instead taking down the licence from the Ford E

  • Missing Woman's 2-Year-Old Told Family 'Momma Was in Blood.' Months Later, Police Believe They Found Her Remains

    Gabriella Dixon, 18, disappeared in October 2023

  • Pregnant Teen’s Body Found in Wooded Area. Her Ex-Boyfriend Is Now Charged With Her Murder

    Jesus Monroy, 20, was charged with murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault in relation to the homicide of his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Mia Campos, 16

  • Shooter in deadly Oslo Pride gay bar attack appeals conviction

    An Iranian-born Norwegian man convicted of murder and terrorism over a deadly shooting rampage at an Oslo gay bar in 2022 has appealed his case, a lawyer for the victims said on Thursday. An Oslo court this month convicted Zaniar Matapour, 45, described by police as a radicalised Islamist with a history of mental illness, of murder and terrorism over the shooting during Oslo's annual Pride celebrations. "My clients are disappointed because they would hope to get closure of the legal aspect of the case," Hege Salomonsen, a lawyer for the victims, told Reuters on Thursday.

  • Kate Middleton Announced a Meaningful Initiative With New Photos of Her Kids

    She took Charlotte, George, and Louis to visit the special charity last year.

  • Bodies of Israeli hostages were retrieved from Gaza tunnel, military says

    The bodies of five Israeli hostages retrieved this week from the Gaza Strip had been held in a tunnel deep underground, Israel's military said on Thursday. The retrieval operation was carried out using intelligence gathered and analyzed in recent weeks, said military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari. It took place "in the heart" of the city of Khan Younis, where Israeli forces returned to operate this week, he said.

  • The Richardson Family Murders: How A 12-Year-Old Helped Murder Her Family with Her 23-Year-Old 'Boyfriend'

    Jasmine Richardson and her adult boyfriend Jeremy Steinke were arrested the day after the brutal killings

  • OPP officers ratify four-year deal to become highest paid cops in Ontario

    TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police officers are now the highest paid in the province, their union says, after they ratified a four-year deal last week.

  • Colin Tweedie sentenced to more than 4 years in hit-and-run that killed girl

    Colin Tweedie has been sentenced to 4½ years in prison in the hit-and-run death of 10-year-old Talia Forrest.The decision came down on Friday afternoon, about five years after Talia was struck by an SUV while out for a bike ride on Black Rock Road in Big Bras d'Or in 2019.After the decision was read, Samantha Williams, Talia's sister, told reporters the result was bittersweet."I don't think it's long enough, of course. But I'm also really glad that he didn't walk away free, which he almost did,"