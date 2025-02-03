Socialists could save Bayrou’s budget - but it won’t save the French economy

Henry Samuel
·6 min read
Francois Bayrou and Emmanuel Macron
Francois Bayrou and Emmanuel Macron

France may this week finally pass a budget that could save François Bayrou, Emmanuel Macron’s latest prime minister, after tentative support from Socialists and the hard-Right.

But while the French president’s government hailed the cross-party deal as a crucial step in “enabling our country to move forward”, a cabal of top French business leaders said Mr Bayrou was fiddling while France burns.

They warn that the budget, which they say imposes tax rises on big business and fails to significantly slash state spending, runs the risk of pushing companies to flee France in droves just as America and other countries are going the other way.

After the heads of Michelin and Air France said high charges were making it impossible to produce in France and remain competitive, it was luxury LVMH tycoon Bernard Arnault’s turn to enter the fray.

Mr Arnault, whose empire encompasses Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, jeweller Tiffany & Co and champagne maker Moet & Chandon, lashed out at a €8 billion (£6.7 billion) surtax on large companies warning it risks driving them to “expatriate”, notably to America.

“I have just returned from the US,” said Mr Arnault, who attended Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony in Washington. “I have witnessed the wind of optimism in that country. Coming back to France is a bit like taking a cold shower.”

In stinging remarks, he dismissed Mr Bayrou’s plan as “a tax made in France”.

“In the US taxes will fall to 15 per cent,” he added.

“When you return to France and you see that they are planning to increase taxes on companies that produce in France – to 40 per cent – it’s incredible!

“If you actually wanted them to relocate, that would be the ideal way to do it,” he fumed.

The brainchild of the previous government under premier Michel Barnier, the special corporate tax move is expected to be retained by Mr Bayrou’s administration.

Eric Lombard, the finance minister, has vowed the tax will be in force for only a year.

“Nobody believes that,” Mr Arnault hit back. “Once they raise taxes to 40 per cent, who will lower them again?”

There is growing anger in corporate France towards the government’s fiscal choices, chimed in Patrick Martin, boss of the Medef employers’ federation, who said that Mr Arnault’s criticism was “obviously correct”.

Some companies were in a position to invest abroad, he said, “but those who can’t are trapped”.

The government rejected Mr Arnault’s attack, with government spokeswoman Sophie Primas saying that “everybody must do their bit”.

It didn’t take long for France’s powerful Left-wing CGT union to hit back, accusing French bosses of being like “rats leaving a sinking ship” bent only on one thing, “the lure of gain”.

‘We can’t take this job blackmail any more’, said CGT boss Sophie Binet. “As for Bernard Arnault, only 20 per cent of his employees are in France today,” she insisted. “These bosses don’t care about France any more.”

Mr Bayrou then met with Mr Arnault, who on Friday denied suggestions he intended to expatriate his business interests.

“Of course, I never said that we were going to relocate the LVMH group,” he said on X.

“It is precisely because I love France and want our country to continue to remain competitive that I wanted to draw attention to measures that seem to me to be counter-productive in every way,” he said, adding that LVMH employed “directly and indirectly” employs nearly 200,000 people in France, making it “France’s leading private recruiter”.

Mr Macron brought in Mr Bayrou, a centrist veteran, after Mr Barnier was ousted in a no-confidence motion when the hard-Right and Left-wing parties clubbed together to throw him out over the 2025 budget.

This time, however, it appears the budget has a chance of squeezing through the National Assembly notably thanks to the Socialists.

A once-mighty political force that produced two modern presidents –François Mitterrand and François Hollande – the Socialists now only have 66 MPs in the 577-seat National Assembly.

For the past three years, they have played bit part in a Left-wing alliance dominated by ex-Trotskyite firebrand Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s France Unbowed party, LFI, which engineered the downfall of Mr Barnier’s government in December.

However, this month, the Socialists broke free of Mr Mélenchon’s grip, refusing to joint a no-confidence motion with LFI, the Greens and Communists. Socialist boss Olivier Faure was among 58 of the party’s MPs who abstained after Mr Bayrou agreed to make billions of euros in concessions, trimming some proposed spending cuts in the budget and reopening talks on the retirement age.

Instrumental to the Socialists’ change of tack is Mr Hollande. Now a backbench MP, the 70-year-old ex-president owes Mr Bayrou a favour. In 2012 the centrist backed Mr Hollande for the presidency. “The Socialists have taken a major decision,” he told a newspaper, by rejecting “the posture of LFI, whose only objective is to block institutional life and provoke a presidential election.”

Mr Hollande, say friends, is mulling running for the presidency in 2027, when the incumbent, Mr Macron, is barred from a third consecutive bid.

The Socialists looked like they may reject a budget deal this week after taking umbrage at Mr Bayrou’s warning that France was “submerged” by migrants in an apparent bid to placate Right-wingers in his government.

But on Friday, they backed the budget proposal drawn up by a cross-party panel, meaning it will be debated in the lower house next week.

Crying “victory”, the Socialists said they were satisfied with Mr Bayrou’s decision not to slash €1.3 billion in medical aid to illegal foreigners, cutting the funding by just €111 million. They also managed to get Mr Bayrou to reverse a plan to axe 4,000 jobs in national education have it pump €300 million into a green fund.

In an interview with La Tribune Dimanche on Sunday, the prime minister announced that he would bypass two parliamentary votes on the budget to rush through the bill on Monday saying there was no time to lose in lengthy debates.

“A country like ours cannot remain without a budget’, insisted Mr Bayrou.

The decision to trigger clause 49.3, known as the “nuclear” option, will undoubtedly prompt a no-confidence motion from LFI, the Greens and Communists, probably on Wednesday.

He warned the Socialists against joining the move, saying it “would be angrily rejected by the French people” who “don’t want to go from destruction to destruction, from censure to censure, from dissolution to dissolution”.

He received key support from ex-Socialist prime minister, Lionel Jospin who said another no-confidence would be “irresponsible”.

While a budget was better than nothing, Le Monde editorialist François Fressoz warned: "The satisfaction will be short-lived."

While a budget was better than nothing, Le Monde editorialist François Fressoz warned: “The satisfaction will be short-lived.”

Given its rising debt and deficit, France will have to make far more painful decisions in the near future requiring it to “review its public spending and change the way its social model is financed”.

