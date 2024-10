A man decided to demonstrate the strength of the wind even to be felt in north Taiwan on October 3 as a weakening Typhoon Krathon tracked northwards after hitting the south coast.

Alvin Christensen stood on a beach in Guanyin with an open bottle of Coca-Cola and began to pour out the contents. He filmed as the wind sent a stream of soda flying near-horizontally away. Credit: Alvin Christensen via Storyful