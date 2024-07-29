Sofía Vergara Cheekily Shows Off Her Shapewear While Dancing with Friends on Vacation

The 'Modern Family' actress danced with friends and her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara while vacationing in Europe

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara in 2024

Sofía Vergara isn't afraid to show a little leg — or some shapewear.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, July 28, the Modern Family alum showed off her dance moves along with her shapewear. Vergara, 52, wears a white sundress with blue flowers and shapewear leggings underneath. She completed her look with wedge sandals, gold jewelry and large sunglasses.

One video shows her dancing at a restaurant before she pulls up her dress to show off her shapewear. Vergara smiles big and does little kicks with her leg exposed.

In another clip, she pulls up the shapewear to her knee, and a friend places a wineglass next to the face-shaped scar on her leg while she laughs.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara's shapewear

The actress also posted videos of her and a group of people out to eat on the waterfront at another spot, which includes her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

The 32-year-old also took part in the festivities. The Chef actress posted a video of him dancing.

Vergara's boyfriend, Justin Saliman, appeared to join in on the fun, dancing with her in another clip shared on Instagram.



This summer has been eventful for the Griselda star as she jets through Europe and spends time with family and friends. Vergara previously celebrated her 52nd birthday in style in July, matching her strapless yellow dress to her bright birthday cake.



Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara stopped by TWIGA while on vacation

She and Saliman had been in Italy days before their current spot, and Vergara posted images of them lounging around.



She also told PEOPLE in the May Beautiful Issue cover story about how "everything" is challenging when dating as a public figure.

"Because everything gets so exaggerated. Everything sometimes gets not interpreted the right way," she said at the time.



"So life is already hard. Having relationships is hard. Problems are hard. And then to see it out there and be completely changed, you want to be like, 'What is going on?' But you just get used to it," she continued. "It comes with being famous, so you can’t complain that much."



