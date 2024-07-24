Sofía Vergara Posts Fresh-Faced Vacation Photos: See Her Pared Down Look

The 'America's Got Talent' judge shared a series of casual photos from her summer vacation in Italy on Instagram

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara

Sofía Vergara is keeping her makeup routine minimal while enjoying a vacation in Italy!

On Tuesday, July 23, the Griselda star posted a carousel of photos from her trip on Instagram captioned, "Im staying☀️🇮🇹." The first snap is a fresh-faced selfie featuring the actress, 52, as she shows off the view behind her while wearing minimal makeup.

In the photo, Vergara's sunkissed strands are split down the middle, framing her face on both sides. She gives the camera a soft smile, displaying her natural beauty with what appears to be just a touch of mascara and a neutral lip.

The second photo, which looks to have been taken on the same day, finds the America's Got Talent judge posing in a doorframe just behind a candelabra. In addition to her minimalist makeup, she's also keeping things casual with a loose, gray and black tie-dyed dress with spaghetti straps and a red, heart-shaped necklace.

Vergara followed up her first two photos with a third snap of her sitting next to a sculpture while wearing a blue sundress, sunglasses and white sneakers. The normally ultra glam star let her windswept hair fall naturally around her shoulders as she took in the scenery.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara

The actress, who just recently earned her fifth Emmy nomination, is joined in Italy by her orthopedic surgeon boyfriend Justin Saliman. The surgeon appeared in a post on Vergara's Instagram grid that same day, also looking casual as he lounged on an outdoor sofa bed.

Vergara began dating Saliman after her 2023 divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage. She was first linked with Saliman in October 2023 when they were spotted at the Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration. They've continued to be seen out and about together since then.

Sofia Vergara/Instagram Sofia Vergara

On Wednesday, July 24, Vergara kept the vacation content coming as she posed with her son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara as they headed to a lunch hosted by the Brunello Cucinelli company. This time, the Modern Family alum dressed things up in a fitted, sleeveless floral dress, simple makeup and a white Chanel purse.

"Gracias to the @brunellocucinelli_brand family for the perfect lunch!❤️🇮🇹," she captioned the carousel.

It seems Europe has a special effect on Vergara. In 2023, she posted a makeup-free selfie from a bathtub in Paris, writing at the time, "2am jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to LA🤣🤣 #paris."



