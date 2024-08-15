Sofía Vergara reveals why she wanted to hide her curvy figure for 'Griselda' role

Sofía Vergara knows she’s a bombshell, but she needed to turn down the va-va-voom for a recent role.

Vergara opened up about her physical transformation for her performance in Netflix’s “Griselda” in an interview with Variety published Wednesday. The actress portrayed Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco on the crime drama.

“She was maybe not a Barbie doll, but the real Griselda Blanco had something — she had some kind of sex appeal that I needed to show,” Vergara told the outlet.

However, Vergara said her signature curvy figure presented an obstacle while crafting the character’s look.

“I didn’t want the bouncing that is natural for Latin women to show,” Vergara said. “I would have to wrap myself so that my butt wouldn’t jiggle. I had to wear a really bad bra.

“I had to cover my arms because I have very skinny arms, and you don’t look threatening when you have this stupid little arm.”

Sofía Vergara gets candid: Actress reveals cosmetic procedures she's had done — and which ones she'd never do.

Vergara has previously been open about her body image, including cosmetic work she’s had done.

"I've been doing Botox for a long time in my neck, (around) my eyes," Vergara told Allure in May. "I don’t believe in filler. … At my age — (then) 51 — I feel it's not going to make you look younger."

She added: "I feel like I'm going to do every plastic surgery that I can do when I'm ready. I wish I had more downtime; I would've done stuff already. (But) because I'm in front of the camera, it's not like I can do something and then sit in my house recuperating for weeks."

Sofía Vergara jokes with ‘Modern Family’ co-star Ed O’Neill about reboot

Vergara would love to catch up with the Pritchetts — but not without her TV hubby.

Vergara, who played Gloria Delgado-Pritchett on ABC’s “Modern Family” from 2009-2020, spoke about the possibility of doing a reboot of the Emmy-winning sitcom.

“I’d die to be on that set,” Vergara told Variety. “It’d be so much fun. A TV movie maybe?”

'Everything was fake': No, Sofía Vergara didn't do cocaine for role as Griselda Blanco.

While a revival isn’t in the works, the “America’s Got Talent” judge, 52, said she jokes about the reboot with co-star Ed O’Neill, 78, who played her husband Jay Pritchett.

“(I say), ‘Ed, don’t die. Because if we do the sequel, it will take some time, and you’re the oldest of us,' ” Vergara said. “‘You can’t be dead!’ ”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sofia Vergara talks 'Griselda' transformation, 'Modern Family' reboot