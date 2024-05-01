Sofía Vergara's Most Stylish Moments
The actress is all about glamour when it comes to events: Look for her in formfitting silhouettes, giant jewels and cascading locks
The actress is all about glamour when it comes to events: Look for her in formfitting silhouettes, giant jewels and cascading locks
The star bought the ranch just north of L.A. about six years ago and takes in any animal in need: "We don’t turn anyone away. It’s become this magical place"
She shared her cancer diagnosis back in March.
Barbra Streisand commented on Melissa McCarthy's Instagram post asking if she used Ozempic, and later said she was trying to pay her a "compliment."
The Mamas & The Papas singer passed away at 32, and her daughter Owen Elliott-Kugel has had to live with rumors ever since
Coming to a Madame Tussauds near you.
The Bon Jovi frontman opened up to ABC News' Michael Strahan about his marriage and being a sex symbol on Monday, April 29
"So many ppl offended & upset about my 'hall pass' video. When my husband & I are just giggling over it," said Bunnie in a social media post
Pippa Middleton looked stunning at the wedding of her sister Kate Middleton in 2011. The wife of James Matthews wore a green bridesmaid dress by Temperley London.
The pair revived their live-action versions of 'Beavis and Butt-Head' at the Los Angeles premiere of Gosling's latest film
Here's why Prince William is said to be "envious" of Prince Harry, who is very "content" and unbothered.
Emily Ratajkowski rocks cropped baby tee and polarising low-rise shorts and it's giving major 2000s vibes – see photos
Kirsty O'Connor - WPA Pool/Getty ImagesPrince William and Kate Middleton will not meet Prince Harry when he returns to the U.K. next week as they don’t want to create unnecessary stress while she recovers from cancer, friends of the couple have told The Daily Beast.“Both sides understand each other’s position clearly now,” said one friend of the couple. “William and Catherine felt completely betrayed by Harry’s memoir (Spare). They don’t speak to Harry and Meghan, and they are certainly not abou
In a video on X which has garnered more than 340,000 views, the NFL tight end and the singer connect for the PDA
Timothy Clary/AFP via Getty ImagesFar-right cable news network One America News apologized to Donald Trump’s former lawyer and “fixer” Michael Cohen Monday after retracting a report that suggested he—rather than Trump himself—had been the one who carried out an affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels.The affair in question, and a subsequent hush-money payout to Daniels orchestrated by Trump and Cohen, is at the center of Trump’s first criminal trial, which opened two weeks ago in New York Cit
Fox is hosting E!'s upcoming competition show 'OMG Fashun' and talked PEOPLE through her own most outrageous style
The Rare Beauty founder just shared the cutest image of her and her boyfriend Benny Blanco to her Instagram. See photos
The 80-year-old rocker shares his son with girlfriend Melanie Hamrick
"I have this very highly coveted thing [and] I want to share that with my son,” the star tells ‘Variety’
Blanco released his cookbook 'Open Wide' on April 30
"She was so nice to my kids,” the “Fall Guy” actress recalled.