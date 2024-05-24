Sofia Richie announces arrival of baby daughter: ‘Best day of my life’

US star Sofia Richie Grainge has given birth to her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

Richie Grainge, who is the daughter of singing superstar Lionel Richie, welcomed her newborn daughter on May 20.

The 25-year-old announced the couple have named their baby Eloise Samantha Grainge.

Sharing a black and white picture on Instagram of the couple holding the baby’s feet, Richie Grainge said: “5.20.24 best day of my life,” adding a white love heart.

Richie Grainge, who got married to her record executive husband in a lavish French ceremony last April, announced their pregnancy news at the end of January.

She said she took a pregnancy test when she landed back in Los Angeles ahead of an Ed Sheeran concert – before sending her husband out to buy more tests when it came back faintly positive.

“I found out very, very early,” she previously told British Vogue magazine.

“I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show.

“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

The model said the couple shared the news with their parents when she hit the eight-week mark but kept the news quiet publicly for months.

“Pregnancy is really scary and you want to protect that space,” she said.

Richie Grainge said the couple were surprised when they found out they are expecting a baby girl, believing strongly it was going to be a boy.

The US star previously said she was looking forward to raising a “smart, kind person” and being a role model for her daughter.

A few weeks before giving birth, Richie Grainge shared a picture of her bump on Instagram, captioning it: “Nine months of bliss.”