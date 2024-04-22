Sofia Richie celebrates first wedding anniversary
Lionel Richie's daughter - who is currently expecting her first child with the music exec - took to Instagram on Sunday 21 April to mark the special occasion. She shared snaps from their lavish wedding ceremony in the South of France. Richie penned a sweet caption for her other half, writing, "1 year ago today! I want to marry you a million times over again @elliotgrainge." One pic saw the duo sharing a kiss, while others showed the couple posing seaside. Richie's 11 million followers celebrated the one-year mark…