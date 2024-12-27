Sofia Richie’s ‘Christmas Shimmy’ Has the Whole Internet Talking (Again) — but We Can’t Get Over Her Huge Closet

The 26-year-old internet personality, known for her effortlessly chic style, finally revealed where she keeps all of her clothes

Sofia Richie Grainge is pulling back the curtain on her wardrobe.

A month after the model divided the internet over her cool-girl dance moves, Richie Grainge is back with another video of her shimmy — this time in her massive closet.

On Thursday, Dec. 26, the 26-year-old internet personality posted a clip to TikTok dancing alongside her bestie Jake Shane to the Tyla track “PUSH 2 START.” In the video, which she captioned “A christmas shimmy 🔔," Richie Grainge vibes with a glass of red wine in hand to the beat of the song — but the real star of the show is her room-sized closet that serves as the backdrop to the impromptu dance party.

Though the star, who frequently posts get-ready-with-me content to the platform, has shown off snippets of her wardrobe in the past, this gives us the best look yet at its enormous footprint. In the video — which only shows a fraction of the entire closet — you can make out several rows of hanging shirts, a dozen pairs of boots and a healthy collection of makeup.

“the fact that your closet is as big as my apartment is simply goals 💕” posted one commenter on the video, which already has over 14 million views.

Other commenters showed Richie Grainge some love for her black flowy ankle-length dress — with one calling it her “rich auntie fit” and another saying it was giving Lily van der Woodsen vibes (a reference to the iconic Gossip Girl mom played by Kelly Rutherford).

Of course, most of the comments are just talking in circles about Richie Grainge's dance movies — much like they were last time around. Several of her fans noted that they were still trying to learn the moves from her last shimmy and this one was "too complicated" for them to pick up — but they were going to try anyway.

The star’s subtle closet brag comes several weeks after she “melted” the internet by pairing casual jeans, a white tee and a black leather jacket with a Cartier Crash watch — which fans were quick to realize can retail for up to $300,000 — while on Shane’s podcast.

Sofia Richie Grainge/TikTok Sofia Richie Grainge and Jake Shane

"Just casually wearing a house on her wrist. Icon," wrote one user in the comment section from a clip of the podcast episode.

But she can be self-aware about her over-the-top closet, too. Last year, she had her husband, Elliot Grainge, narrate one of her classic get-ready-with-me videos, but instead of her typical chic style, she dressed in “the most mismatched outfit I can possibly throw together from my closet.”

But even as her outfit went from strange to stranger, her loving husband remained supportive. “Very nice belt here … beautiful necklace … nice with the hair,” narrated the music executive, before finally breaking, “This can’t be serious.”

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Sofia Richie Grainge

Last month, she told British Vogue that she wouldn’t change her classic sleek look even after becoming a mom in May, welcoming her first daughter, Eloise, with her husband.

“I’m not altering my style because I’m a mom. I’m super confident and comfortable in the way that I dress," she told the magazine. "If anything, my bag is just a lot fuller.”

