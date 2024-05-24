Sofia Richie Grainge welcomes baby girl with husband Elliot Grainge

Sofia Richie Grainge has welcomed her first child with husband Elliot Grainge.

On May 24, the model announced the arrival of her baby girl in a black and white post shared to Instagram. “Eloise Samantha Grainge,” she captioned the post, unveiling the name of their newborn.

The social media star also revealed that her daughter was born on May 20, and described the moment as the “best day of my life.” In the post, Eloise’s little feet could be seen cradled by a pair of hands, as she was wrapped in a light-colored blanket.

Fans and friends of Sofia and Elliot – who were married during a lavish wedding ceremony in April 2023 – took to the comments section to congratulate them on their newest addition.

“Eloise!” wrote model Emily Ratajkowski, along with three red heart emojis. “Congratulations”.

“Perfect angel. I love her already,” said Sofia’s longtime friend and TikTok star Jake Shane.

“Omg the sweetest name!!” commented High School Musical alum Ashley Tisdale.

Sofia, 25, and Elliot, 30, announced they were expecting their first child together back in January. The couple made the announcement in an interview with Vogue, in which Sofia posed for photos with her hands over her baby bump. She explained that she discovered she was pregnant “very, very early” during a trip to Milan, Italy, for fashion week.

“I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag,” Sofia told Vogue. She recalled speaking to her husband on the phone as he went to the drug store to purchase some pregnancy tests. When he came home, he reassured her while they waited for the results of the pregnancy tests together.

“He’s such a sweet guy he always wants to protect my emotions and expectations, so he kind of sat me down and said: ‘If these are negative, don’t be upset. Our moment will come,’” she said about the British record executive. “When we turned over all three tests at the same time they were all positive.”

She added: “He was so excited, and we both cried. It was crazy and overwhelming and so hard not to scream it from the rooftops.”

Sofia, whose parents are legendary singer Lionel Richie and model Diane Alexander, and Elliot were engaged in April 2022 after more than a year of dating. The pair were married in the south of France just one year later, in a wedding that took social media by storm. The model famously wore three custom Chanel dresses for the occasion, while her sister Nicole Richie and pal Paris Hilton were among the star-studded guests.

Prior to her relationship with Elliot, Sofia dated Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Scott Disick – who is 15 years her senior. The pair dated from 2017 to 2020. She was also previously linked to singer Justin Bieber in 2016.