Sofia Richie Says Her 5-Month-Old Has A 'Baby Phone,' And How It Works Is Baffling

Can you hear me now? Well, it appears Sofia Richie’s 5-month-old daughter, Eloise, can, because she has her own cellphone — sort of.

On Thursday, the 26-year-old model recently sat down for an episode of the podcast ”Therapuss,” hosted by one of her close friends, social media personality Jake Shane.

In asking a question about how Eloise was doing, Shane dropped a bombshell: He said he communicates with the model’s infant via text message.

“Eloise has a little baby phone that we like to text, or I like to text,” Shane said.

The model clarified that her baby has some help in the digital communication department.

“Whoever is with Eloise gets the phone,” she said, and gets to text on the baby’s behalf.

Richie explained that a friend was sitting with the 5-month-old when Shane texted the baby’s phone.

Shane then revealed the conversation he had with “Eloise.”

“I said, ’Eloise, do you mind if me and your mommy talk about how perfect you are on the podcast today?”

The baby, via Richie’s friend, allegedly texted back: “No. Keep my name out of your mouth.”

Back in May, Richie and husband Elliot Grainge welcomed their newborn with touching photos on Instagram. Richie, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, called it “the best day of her life.”

