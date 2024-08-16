Sofia Richie Says It's 'Surreal' Watching Dad Lionel Richie with Daughter Eloise: 'He's in Love'

Richie welcomed her first baby with husband Elliot Grainge earlier this year

Presley Ann/Getty Sofia Richie and Lionel Richie

Lionel Richie loves his role as a grandfather.

Speaking with WSJ. Magazine, new mom Sofia Richie Grainge, 25, was asked about what her famous dad is like as a grandfather. Richie Grainge welcomed her first baby, daughter Eloise, this past May with husband Elliot Grainge.

"We call him Pop Pop. He was on a U.S. tour when I gave birth so he came home to meet Eloise," Richie Grainge tells the outlet of her dad. "He's in love and it's so crazy. It's so surreal to be the youngest kid and then have a kid and see your parents act with your kids. I don't know how to explain it."

Richie Grainge and her husband welcomed Eloise on May 20, with the new mom announcing the happy news by sharing a black-and-white picture of the baby's tiny feet on Instagram.

“Eloise Samantha Grainge 🤍5•20•24 best day of my life🤍,” she wrote alongside the photo.

The little one’s middle name, Samantha, is a nod to Elliot's late mother, Samantha Berg, who entered a coma after suffering complications during childbirth. She remained in the coma until she died in 2007.

In early July, Richie Grainge shared a photo of her daughter Eloise dressed in a pink outfit that consisted of a dress with small love hearts and light pink shoes. The baby girl also sported a pair of white socks.

The month prior, Richie Grainge celebrated the birth of their first child by having a garden party. The celebrations featured a long dining table with pink and orange flower bouquets down the center and ruffled black and white umbrellas placed around the tables.

The parents also added a meaningful touch where guests could write a letter to Eloise for her to open on her 18th birthday.

"Give advice, what you see for her future, how you know her parents, whatever you want to share with her," a sign read.

