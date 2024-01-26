Sofia Vergara describes learning to snort fake cocaine and smoke for her role in ‘Griselda’
Sofia Vergara says she snorted powdered milk up her nose to pull off playing the real-life Griselda Blanco in Netflix's "Griselda."
Sofia Vergara says she snorted powdered milk up her nose to pull off playing the real-life Griselda Blanco in Netflix's "Griselda."
'The View' cohosts couldn't stop chatting about each other's looks on Thursday's episode — here's what they had to say
Coronation Street has responded to reports that Bill Roache has had to file for bankruptcy.
Here's the real reason Kate Middleton's recovery and hospital stay in London is so shrouded in secrecy
After it was reported handbag designer Christine Baumgartner has moved on from her ex Kevin Costner by dating their former friend and neighbour, a source has said ‘The Bodyguard’ actor had “strong suspicions” they were an item.
The 28-year-old stepped out with Taylor Swift in a chic tweed suit, sleek straight hair, and some Chanel.
Despite snubs from the Academy, "Barbie" could help flailing Oscar telecast ratings
"This is a classic case of Trump talking about someone else but really telling you about himself," the NBC host jokes The post Seth Meyers Mocks Trump’s Critiques of Nikki Haley’s Dress: ‘Fashion Zingers From a Guy’ With ‘Tape on the Back of His Tie’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Chopra shares her daughter with husband Nick Jonas
Being cold never looked so good.
Her black bodycon dress was riddled with so many cutouts.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex made surprise appearance at Jamaica premiere of ‘Bob Marley: One Love’
"The Late Show" host revealed who the former president is trying "to win over" amid the GOP primary season.
While Kyle Richards scoffed "big deal" at the shock over her fashion choices, Dorit Kemsley silently questioned, "Is Kyle looking for her next husband in Spain?"
Winter? We don’t know her.
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
Taylor Swift made a stadium worker's day with some generosity.
"It was plastic from here to here," the 'Modern Family' alum said
The 'Wonder Woman' star and her musician daughter made a surprise appearance front row at the Jean Paul Gaultier show
The meme compared Kelce cheering shirtless to how people might react if they heard Twain's "let's go girls" line at a bar
Ahead of Prince William and Princess Kate's 2011 wedding, Zara Tindall oozed glamour at their pre-wedding dinner in London - see her hair inspired by mother Princess Anne.