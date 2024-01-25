Sofia Vergara's Griselda series debuts with impressive Rotten Tomatoes score

Netflix

Sofía Vergara's new Netflix series Griselda has debuted to an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score.

The anticipated show follows the rise of Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco, and marks the actress's first major role since Modern Family came to an end in 2020.

Going by the first reviews, Griselda – which comes from the team behind Narcos – looks to be a winner, earning 86% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing.

Particular praise has gone towards Vergara's performance, though some critics have suggested that the series can feel a bit formulaic at times.

Here's what reviewers have been saying:

"Without the Narcos juggernaut as a predecessor, Griselda's flaws would likely feel far more inconsequential. But Vergara's transformation into Griselda Blanco more than merits her induction into the Netflix narco Mount Rushmore alongside Moura's Escobar and Luna's Gallardo."

"What creator Eric Newman offers is a window into the mind of a highly meticulous and intelligent woman, intent on taking back everything that was ever stolen from her, even if she destroys herself in the process. Fast-paced and well-acted, the show is brutal, fascinating and full of high drama."

"The Narcos heritage mean this is a beautifully shot thrill ride, tense and violent, and Vergara really is the godmother of it all."

"Vergara is the surprising component that makes her character's ruination captivating to watch, even when some of the series' other elements don't always coalesce around her as strongly as they could."

"Despite some creative license to make the story more enjoyable, watching Griselda’s complex journey unfold over the Netflix limited series is about as satisfying as it gets."

"If you’re fine with a generally hagiographic approach to Griselda Blanco the creative team’s Narcos background prepares you for the highs and lows of Griselda [...] A definitive Griselda Blanco biopic is still out there somewhere, but this is better than some (or at least one)."

Griselda is available to watch now on Netflix.





