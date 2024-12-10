Sofronio Vasquez on the Hardest Thing He Overcame on “The Voice” — and His Feelings Heading Into the Finale (Exclusive)

Vasquez is in the season 26 finale with Shye, Sydney Sterlace, Jeremy Beloate and Danny Joseph

Sofronio Vasquez, who's part of the final five on The Voice, never thought he'd make it this far.

Now, the contestant has the chance to bring a win home, and he's reflecting on his experience on the show in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

"The hardest thing that I did with this journey is being away from my family," Vasquez tells PEOPLE after the live show on Monday, Dec. 9. "Being in the Philippines is really weird because we have a different scene of music there... they are not looking for the big belters here."

Early on in the season, Vasquez noticed that the audience was looking for "souls."

"That's what I need to overcome during that time. And I overcame. I think I was just like, 'Come on, Sofronio, settle in. You have your voice, you have your heart. Just sing it,'" he says.

The most beautiful part of his experience, he says, is "the [Voice] family that I have right now."

Win or lose at the finale on Tuesday, Dec. 10, Vasquez is sure he'll "go back to the hotel and just celebrate."

Tyler Golden/NBC/Getty Shye, Michael Buble and Sofronio Vasquez

"We're just going to celebrate that this was a very, very good run for The Voice and we really felt that we are loved by the production and no one is superior... we are all loved. [It's] in America's hands for tomorrow," he says.

During the finale, Vasquez will share the stage with Michael Bublé for a duet. Teasing the performance, the Voice finalist says they "compliment each other well."



The final five contestants include Team Bublè's Vasquez and Shye, Team Snoop's Jeremy Beloate, Team Reba's Danny Joseph and Team Gwen's Sydney Sterlace.

Earlier this month, the Canadian crooner, 49, opened up to PEOPLE about his first season on The Voice and said he "never knew I'd like a job so much."

"I tried to have the greatest singers choose me and I promised them that if they chose me, I would be there for them, I would help guide them, I'd advocate for them and I've done that," he said.

The "Forever Now" singer added, "My artists Shye and Sofronio have worked their butts off. They deserve it, they are incredibly talented and I think they're stars in the making, with or without this show."

The Voice finale airs Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

