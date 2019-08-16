Softballers make nationals debut — and met just this week

For the first time in tournament history, a softball team from outside St. John's is competing at the Women's Fast Pitch Canadian Championships, playing out on ball fields in St. John's this week.

The West Coast Wildcats name casts a deliberately vague geographical net, as its members range from Corner Brook to St. Anthony.

"It's the first time that we've actually played together as a team. Most of us only met yesterday," said Wildcat Kathy Lukeman of Corner Brook, who acknowledged that while it's difficult to instantly jell, everyone has been getting along.

The team ranges from 15 to 56, with all of them sharing one thing in common: a love for softball and excitement at making it to the national level.

Jeremy Eaton/CBC More

"Everybody's so pumped. We can't believe that we have this opportunity," said Ashley Penney.

Penney said a core group of athletes began training together for the tournament in January, but Newfoundland being Newfoundland, the weather didn't allow them onto the field until June.

Nine teams are taking part in the tournament, with Newfoundland and Labrador also fielding a host team, Galway, from St. John's.

A learning experience

The team lost their first two games 10-0, but its members are taking that in stride.

"It was a bit nerve-racking at the beginning, but the jitters are out," said Lukeman.

Jeremy Eaton/CBC More

"A lot of the pitchers in Newfoundland aren't as fast as these are, so we had to get used to it."

As they get used to it, the players are also taking notes to up their game.

"We're probably not going to finish No. 1, but our goal is to come out here and get the experience, hopefully get a couple wins under our belt," said Penney.

The Wildcats will have a few more chances to notch up a win, with at least four more games in the tournament before it wraps up Sunday.

