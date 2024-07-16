Soggy British summer leads to rise in sales of fake tan

Sales of fake tan and flu medicine are on the rise as Britain endures a soggy summer, figures show.

The wet summer has seen sales of artificial tan increase by 16 per cent, with sun cream sales down 10 per cent compared with last year, according to Kantar data.

Meanwhile, the demand for cold and flu treatments has jumped by a third (35 per cent) amid the unseasonably cold weather, with temperatures more than 2C below the monthly average.

This July has been the coldest since 1999 and saw 44 per cent of the month’s expected rainfall in the first eight days of the month.

The UK-based market research firm found that grocery price inflation has continued falling to 1.6 per cent, down from June’s 2.1 per cent.

Increase in sales of branded products

This is the lowest figure since September 2021, according to analysts. The drop has coincided with the fastest rise in monthly footfall so far this year, with Britons making 2 per cent more trips to the supermarket compared to last year.

As household financial pressures eased, sales of branded products increased by 3.6 per cent, outpacing own-label items at 2.7 per cent.

England’s progression to the Euros final saw football fans’ thirst for beer drive sales up by 13 per cent on the days that the team played compared with the same day in the previous week.

However, with many matches played on weekdays, Britons chose no and low-alcohol alternatives, driving sales up by 38 per cent.

‘Very different retail landscape’

Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, said: “The retail landscape looks very different from 2010 when the last Labour government was in power - and so do our shopping trolleys.

“As diets have evolved, sales of popcorn, peanut butter and chilled vegetarian products, such as sausages and grills, have more than trebled.

“We’re also more likely to have premium ground and bean coffee in our cups now.”

Ocado was the fastest-growing grocer for the fifth month in a row, with sales up by 10.7 per cent over the 12 weeks to July 7.

Waitrose gained market share for the first time since January 2022, achieving a 0.1 percentage point rise to 4.5 per cent as spending at the upmarket grocer increased by 3.3 per cent.

Britain’s largest grocer Tesco achieved its biggest share gain since November 2021, taking 27.7 per cent of the market - a 0.7 percentage point increase compared with last year.