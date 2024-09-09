Soggy workweek ahead as rain stalls over Central Florida
First Warning Weather, Monday September 9
First Warning Weather, Monday September 9
It’s almost the middle of September, but the weather will soon act like it’s early August instead
The land is moving so fast that authorities have switched off gas and electricity to hundreds of homes.
The deep landslides beneath multi-million dollar homes in Rancho Palos Verdes moved at an almost glacial pace, until they didn’t.
Prepare for travel delays as a risk for heavy showers and thunderstorms builds in the Greater Toronto Area on Monday morning
Keepers at Birdland in the Cotswolds have been trying to breed a southern cassowary for more than 25 years.
A Dutch engineer wants to transform an expanse of arid land into green, fertile land teeming with wildlife — and in the process, change the weather
Raging wildfires in California and Nevada are forcing the mandatory evacuations of thousands of homes as forecasters warn of a few more days of record-breaking heat for parts of the West.
An Australia-based conservation group has shared footage showing a baby koala reuniting with mom after the “joey” was attacked by a dog and rushed to a wildlife hospital for treatment. “Meet Squeak!” Wildlife Warriors exclaimed via
On Sunday morning of last week, Lynn O'Connor took her two dogs and her neighbour's dog for a walk, as she often does, on her rural property near Washington state's Kettle Falls. The dogs took off, chasing something in the distance, but she couldn't quite see what."I thought it was cows," she told Daybreak South host Chris Walker. It was not cows. It was a black bear. And she was about two metres away from it."She was coming at me swiping and huffing, and she had her shoulders really big and her
This is the time of year when meteorologists are on the lookout for hurricanes forming over the Atlantic Ocean. As Global News has previously reported, those hurricanes are increasingly super-sized because of warmer ocean waters, caused by climate change. Eric Sorensen reports on how the lack of hurricanes could be yet another signal our planet's climate systems are growing out of sync.
OWYHEE, Nev. (AP) — The family placed flowers by a pair of weathered cowboy boots, as people quietly gathered for the memorial of the soft-spoken tribal chairman who mentored teens in the boxing ring and teased his grandkids on tractor rides.
The National Hurricane Center said Saturday it is currently tracking two tropical waves in the Atlantic Ocean. One could bring rain to the U.S. south.
A subtropical low pushing into the maritime is unleashing heavy rain and strong winds. Meteorologist Rhythm Reet from The Weather Network has more details.
A broken pipeline that supplies drinking water to the Grand Canyon led to hotel cancellations for thousands of visitors for a week, including Labor Day weekend. The pipe should have been replaced a long time ago, experts say. (AP video: Ty ONeil. Produced by Brittany Peterson)
Cats can come in all shapes and sizes. But what is the smallest cat in the world? Here is what you need to know about the tiniest felines.
JASPER, ALTA. — Nearly seven weeks since a wildfire forced the evacuation of Jasper National Park and burned nearly a third of the townsite's structures, Parks Canada says the blaze is now officially under control.
Several days of below-seasonal temperatures are on tap in southern Ontario as gusty, northwesterly winds blow through. We could see bands of lake-effect rain along the shores of Lake Huron and Georgian Bay, and we may even see some waterspouts, too
HOUSTON (AP) — A tropical system in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico was expected to strengthen this week into a tropical storm and dump heavy rains onto Mexico and Texas before reaching the U.S. as a potential hurricane, the National Weather Service said Sunday.
The wildfire in Jasper National Park has been declared under control as tourists are allowed to return to some areas, which many say is crucial to the community’s recovery.
Northern California forecast: Heat lingers through Monday