Soho Hill: Four people rescued from burning building

Four people have been recused by firefighters from a burning building.

West Midlands Fire Service was called to the the second floor of a building in Soho Hill, Hockley, Birmingham, on Tuesday at about 06:00 GMT.

The service said 50 firefighters remained at the void property, where firefighting was being hampered by the "unsafe" structure of the building.

A number of road closures are in place and residents have been told to shut their doors and windows.

