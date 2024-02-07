Soho House gets green light to open new Mayfair private members' club

Soho House has private members' clubs across London including in Shoreditch (pictured) (Soho House)

Soho House is set to launch a new Mayfair club following complaints its city venues are too busy and its waiting list for members hit record highs.

Westminster council on Tuesday night gave the green light for the private members club to take over a vacant former restaurant in Lancashire Court.

The building previously housed the Thirties-style brasserie Hush, which closed its doors after 24 years in November.

The site is opposite Handel Hendrix House, the museum dedicated to composer George Frideric Handel and rock guitarist Jimi Hendrix.

However, opening hours will be scaled back compared to the original Greek Street club, from 3am to 1.30am at weekends, over fears guests could cause a nuisance.

It is expected to have space for 170 new customers but could also extend to have outdoor dining in the courtyard.

The business’s first venue was launched by founder Nick Jones on Greek Street in 1995, promising to be “a home away from home for creatives”.

Its top-secret guest list reportedly includes Prince Harry and wife Meghan, Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and Oscar-winner Leonardo DiCaprio.

There are now more than 40 Soho House clubs around the world. In 2023 the company boasted 176,305 members, a 24 per cent increase compared to the year before, and its membership waiting list hit a record high of 95,000.

Soho House last month announced it was shutting its doors to new members in London, New York and Los Angeles following complaints that its city centre clubs have become overcrowded.

In a letter to members, Mr Jones said he was working on “making sure our houses don’t feel too busy”.

“For that reason, next year we’re closing the doors to new members across our houses in London, New York and Los Angeles, and will only be accepting members in locations where we have capacity,” he said.

The new club is expected to keep the same layout as the restaurant and Soho House only asked Westminster council for permission to make minor changes.

Operation’s director at Soho House Daniel Smith reassured councillors that members would leave the premises quietly as Soho House has strict rules which result in “improved behaviour”.

He told the council’s planning committee: “We have over 25 years of experience in the UK managing these types of premises and moving members and guests involved in a convenient way that is also not disruptive to the local community.”

He added: “We often find that our members work alongside us and work with us in ensuring that we are contributing in the right way to a space.

“They are fully aware that any breach to our policy or our membership conditions will result in a suspension or we will revoke their membership which often encourages better behaviour.”

Westminster Council’s planning committee approved Soho House’s application on Tuesday, allowing it to stay open until 1.30am on Fridays and Saturdays.

The club will stay open until 12.30am on Monday to Thursday and until 11.30pm on Sundays.

The members' club also opened its first house in Mexico City in October, marking its first excursion into Latin America.