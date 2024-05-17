Sola Media Closes Multiple Territory Sales on ‘The Sloth Lane’ Ahead of Annecy World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Sola Media has closed sales for multiple territories for “The Sloth Lane,” which will world premiere at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival. Sola will be presenting a first look at the trailer at the Cannes Market.

The story, which centers on an adorable family of sloths and their journey to the fast-paced world of Sanctuary City with their slow food truck, has sold to more than 40 territories including Portugal (NOS), Hungary and Romania (ADS), Israel (Filmhouse), Taiwan (AvJet), Greece (Tanweer), Turkey (TME) and Middle East (Krisco).

More from Variety

“The Sloth Lane,” which will be part of Annecy’s Official Selection 2024 – Annecy Presents, is produced by the Australian production house Like A Photon Creative, and is part of the Sanctuary City franchise.

Solveig Langeland, managing director of Sola Media, said: “We immediately fell in love with the adorable family of sloths and are excited by the project’s development and to show buyers the latest brand-new materials at the Marché du Film in Cannes.”

“The Sloth Lane” follows the story of Laura, a speedy 12 year old sloth and her wonderfully odd sloth family, who are left devastated when a storm destroys their family restaurant and the only home they’ve ever known. Forced to pack up what little is left of their belongings and jump into their rickety old food truck, the family heads to Sanctuary City.

Armed with their family recipes that have been perfected over generations, their food truck becomes a huge success, which doesn’t go unnoticed by entrepreneur and snappy dresser, Dotti Pace. After being deceived into giving up their secret recipes, this kooky tight knit family of sloths must defy the odds and find a way to get their beloved recipe book back.

The voicecast includes Australian and international talent. Dotti Pace a smart, ambitious cheetah is voiced by the stand-up comedian Leslie Jones (“Ghostbusters,” “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” “Sing”), Laura, an excitable and energetic sloth, will be voiced by Teo Vergara (“Turn Up the Volume” and “Crazy Fun Park”), Gabby, Laura’s mother, will be voiced by Olivia Vásquez (“Thor: Love and Thunder”), Luis, a big lovable sloth, will be voiced by Ben Gorroño (“Regresar al Final,” “Escisión,” “Pelícano”), Mani, the “most sloth” of the family, is voiced by Facundo Herrera (“Standing Up for Sunny”), Platy the Platypus, a technician, is voiced by Remy Hii (“The Princess Switch 3,” “Crazy Rich Asians,” “Spiderman: Far From Home”), and Arlo, a short beaked Kiwi with endless optimism, is voiced by Matteo Romaniuk.

The film is directed by Tania Vincent and Ricard Cussó. It is produced by Kristen Souvlis, Nadine Bates and Ryan Greaves, and supported by Screen Queensland’s PDV funding and financier Alceon Entertainment.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.