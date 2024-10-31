Solana Beach woman tracks stolen political signs using AirTags
A Solana Beach woman says her political signs have been stolen three times. ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens shows how she used AirTags to track the culprits down.
A Solana Beach woman says her political signs have been stolen three times. ABC 10News anchor Aaron Dickens shows how she used AirTags to track the culprits down.
The encounter caused a very unexpected phrase to trend on social media.
The store location remains closed as the company says they are “heartbroken”
In Netflix's eye-opening documentary, Martha Stewart sets the record straight on her rocky marriage with ex-husband Andy Stewart
Luis Diego Hernandez-Moncayo, 27, was arrested by officers in an open field while allegedly trying to rape a woman, say police
Provincial police in eastern Ontario have arrested a person in connection with a boat collision that claimed the lives of three people during the Victoria Day long weekend.Five others were injured in the crash in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, about an hour north of Kingston, around 9:30 p.m. on May 18. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved a "fishing-style boat" and a speedboat. On Tuesday, OPP Const. Rob Martell confirmed one person is in custody and is set to appear in
"I think the craze disappeared in about a year because it gave people headaches."
Yeah, that looks great to me.
The singer shares sons RZA, 2, and Riot Rose, 14 months, with A$AP Rocky
The former president’s second son said the Duke of Sussex had ‘gone off the deep end and it’s sad to watch’
The ‘good 4 u’ singer discussed her friendship with Chappell Roan on the show.
The Swedish government seeks to extradite an Afghan refugee in a lurid case involving sex, honor and murder.
The royal Christmas party could be very tense.
Olivia Rodrigo appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon wearing a Ludovic de Saint Sernin SS25 red hot leather mini dress that was laced together.
It seems Jenny and Forrest were not like peas and carrots off-camera.
Tyler and Amanda Dufford, whose relationship began after she broke his nose in a mosh pit, had a "Victorian, Gothic, Viking" wedding on Oct. 19
The actress married Jonas in 2019, and the two finalized their divorce in September
Guess this gives the word "jinx" a whole new meaning
Awkward for $1,000, please.
The longtime Trump ally went to prison after refusing to comply with the Jan. 6 congressional committee. Now he’s facing conspiracy, fraud and money laundering charges.