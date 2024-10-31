Solana Beach woman tracks stolen political signs using AirTags

CBC

Provincial police in eastern Ontario have arrested a person in connection with a boat collision that claimed the lives of three people during the Victoria Day long weekend.Five others were injured in the crash in the Buck Bay area of Bobs Lake, about an hour north of Kingston, around 9:30 p.m. on May 18. Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said the collision involved a "fishing-style boat" and a speedboat. On Tuesday, OPP Const. Rob Martell confirmed one person is in custody and is set to appear in