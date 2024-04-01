Solar eclipse can cause some obstacles for travelers in southeast Oklahoma

The Canadian Press

The periodical cicadas that are about to infest two parts of the United States aren't just plentiful, they're downright weird. These insects are the strongest urinators in the animal kingdom with flows that put humans and elephants to shame. They have pumps in their heads that pull moisture from the roots of trees, allowing them to feed for more than a decade underground. They are rescuers of caterpillars. And they are being ravaged by a sexually transmitted disease that turns them into zombies.