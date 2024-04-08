Solar eclipse viewing party taking place at Cranbrook in Bloomfield Hills

The Daily Beast

Rebecca Cook/ReutersFormer President Donald Trump, whose position on abortion has been unclear for the better part of his campaign, said Monday that abortion access should be decided on a state-to-state basis and punted on what he believes the cutoff should be.In a much-anticipated video posted to Truth Social on Monday morning, Trump boasted about getting Roe v. Wade overturned and said that because of the ruling, abortion is a state’s issue and that each state should decide its own law “by vot