Solar farm on agricultural land given green light

The solar farm is earmarked for 31.2 hectares (77 acres) of farmland south of Four Ashes, near Standeford [Getty Images]

A solar farm which is expected to generate enough energy to power almost 8,000 homes in its first year has been given the green light.

The development, earmarked for 31.2 hectares (77 acres) of farmland south of Four Ashes, near Standeford, was approved by South Staffordshire Council's planning committee on Tuesday.

Some residents were concerned that work would damage an access road to the site, and that they would have to foot the bill.

But solar energy company Renewable Connections assured residents that it would carry out all repairs.

Brewood and Coven Parish Council also objected to the proposal, highlighting the use of agricultural land in the Green Belt for the development.

"The agricultural use of the site will be retained for the duration of the project, and there will be no loss of agricultural land," said Jack Halstead, development manager at Renewable Connections.

He added that the site would be retained in its current agricultural use for the duration of the proposal, and would enable existing sheep grazing to continue between and underneath panels.

