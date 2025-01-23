Solar overtakes coal in EU's energy production, as renewables continue to rise

Solar power overtook coal in the European Union's electricity production for the first time in 2024, and renewables made up nearly half of the bloc’s energy mix.

"Solar remained the EU's fastest-growing power source in 2024, rising above coal for the first time. Wind power remained the EU's second-largest power source, above gas and below nuclear," the energy think tank Ember said in its European electricity review 2025 published Thursday.

Eleven percent of the EU’s electricity was generated from solar panels in 2024, up from 9.3 percent in 2023.

Coal fell to less than 10 percent for the first time since Ember began collating the figures in 2011.

Renewables on the rise

Less favourable wind conditions meant wind power was almost flat, compared to the previous year, but the two sources together boosted the share of renewables to 47 percent, up from 34 percent in 2019.

Fossil-fuelled power, meanwhile, dipped to a "historic low", according to the report, with gas generation declining for the fifth year in a row, to a 15.7 percent share.

"The European Green Deal has delivered a deep and rapid transformation of the EU power sector," the think tank said.

According to Ember, these trends are widespread across Europe, with solar power progressing in all EU countries.

Need for batteries

