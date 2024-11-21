Solar panels added to Polk County building

CBC

Environmental groups are praising Quebec's plan to ban fossil-fuel-based natural gas heating in homes by 2040 in an effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Basically the idea is to stop the hemorrhage," said Jean-Pierre Finet, analyst with Le Regroupement des organismes environnementaux en énergie (ROEE), which advocates for sustainable energy in Quebec and a shift away from fossil fuels."We need to reduce our greenhouse gas production and it's not by adding gas to the grid that