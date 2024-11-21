Solar panels added to Polk County building
Environmental groups are praising Quebec's plan to ban fossil-fuel-based natural gas heating in homes by 2040 in an effort to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions."Basically the idea is to stop the hemorrhage," said Jean-Pierre Finet, analyst with Le Regroupement des organismes environnementaux en énergie (ROEE), which advocates for sustainable energy in Quebec and a shift away from fossil fuels."We need to reduce our greenhouse gas production and it's not by adding gas to the grid that
A rare 9-foot oarfish dubbed the "doomsday fish," washed up in Encinitas, California, marking the third sighting of the species in the state this year. Oarfish, typically found deep in the ocean, are linked to earthquake myths but have no proven connection to seismic events.
An intense bomb cyclone tore its way across B.C., bringing heavy rains, snow, and fierce winds to the region, knocking down tree limbs and causing thousands to be without power
VANCOUVER — Geoff Johnson and fellow storm watchers in Ucluelet, B.C., were concerned on Tuesday about the so-called "bomb cyclone" taking shape off Vancouver Island — not for safety reasons, but because they wondered if it would be "disappointing."
BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Maxim Timchenko, who runs the largest private energy company in Ukraine, pulls out a piece of paper with bar charts showing how much new electricity his company has brought online this year in the country versus how much Russian bombs have destroyed.
The Solar Orbiter mission has captured the highest-resolution views of the sun’s surface to date, showcasing massive sunspots related to increasing solar activity.
An intense fall storm is set to impact the B.C. coast on Tuesday, anticipated to bring powerful waves, fierce wind gusts and heavy precipitation that all threaten disruptions to power and travel across the province
It's official! The milder fall weather is fading across southern Ontario, and there's signs of snow creeping into the forecast.
Dangerous winds are ongoing across Vancouver Island and the South Coast. Get the details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
Over a month’s worth of rain, hurricane-force wind gusts and feet of mountain snow are coming to parts of the Pacific Northwest and Northern California.
The American alligator is the second-largest reptile in North America, falling just slightly behind its cousin, the American crocodile.
A weather bomb, a rapidly intensifying storm, will provide the stage for what will become an exceptional snowfall event in B.C.'s alpine regions––even with the risk of thundersnow
The weather network's Connor O'Donovan wraps up Calgary's first major snowfall. A 12-vehicle pileup on Highway 1 and multiple collisions across the city. Delays of up to three hours were reported, and police responded to over 100 accidents by noon. Drivers are urged to avoid travel.
A 'bomb cyclone' that brought wind gusts of up to 160 km/h to parts of the B.C. South Coast led to highway closures and power outages affecting thousands of people Tuesday night.
The frozen mummy of a sabre-toothed cub found in Siberia was so well-preserved that it gave scientists the chance to study an extinct mammal unlike ever before.
Gusty winds, rain, and even some wet snow. It's all on the table for parts of Ontario this week as the region falls back into a more typical November pattern
After the recent death of a young gorilla, Calgary Zoo officials confirm it was caused by an accident resulting from human error. More details were shared after an investigation and interviews with staff.
Winter arrives in full force, as another significant snowstorm takes aim at parts of Alberta and Saskatchewan this weekend
An active pattern sets up over the country this week bringing three storms from coast to coast. Impacts range from strong wind gusts, to blizzard-like conditions, as well as days of dreary and never ending rain
Scientists have found that SpaceX's massive Starship rocket is so loud, its sonic boom could cause property damage back on the ground. Measurements taken during the Elno Musk-led company's fifth test flight last month suggest the resulting wave of sound and air pressure could pose "greater risk of structural damage, such as glass breakage […]