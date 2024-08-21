Solar Plus Battery

Latest Stories
- People
Woman Jumps Fence at N.J. Zoo and Tries to Touch 500 Lb. Bengal Tiger, Police Searching for Her
The woman, who was nearly bitten, climbed over a fence at the tiger enclosure at the Cohanzick Zoo in Bridgeton, according to authorities
- The Canadian Press
Snake strikes spike as roadkill numbers in Alberta trend upward
Provincial data suggests Alberta’s roadkill numbers are soaring, with snakes hit particularly hard last year.
- CBC
Catalytic converter thefts are dropping across N.B. Here's why.
Warmer weather used to mean sleepless nights for Kyle MacKinnon, the owner of Lincoln Auto Shop. His eyes used to be stuck on his security cameras all night to keep watch for catalytic converter thieves. But so far this year, he has been able to get a good night's sleep. Catalytic converter thefts are down in Fredericton this year compared to last year, according to Fredericton police, and MacKinnon has noticed it too. "Knock on wood, this year we haven't had any issues. It seems like it's been
- CNN
Scientists have more evidence to explain why billions of crabs vanished around Alaska
Warmer, ice-free conditions in the southeast Bering Sea are roughly 200 times more likely now than before humans began burning planet-warming fossil fuels.
- The State
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine found in SC for 1st time. Why they’re dangerous
Invasive hornet nests the size of a car engine were recently found in South Carolina for the first time. Here’s why that’s concerning.
- Reuters
Fire at huge Russian diesel depot engulfing more storage tanks, media reports
A fire sparked by a Ukrainian drone attack on a huge diesel depot in Russia's southern Rostov region on Sunday has engulfed more fuel storage tanks, news agencies reported on Tuesday citing local authorities. Ukraine often says it is retaliating against Russia's attacks on its energy infrastructure, while Moscow calls drone attacks on its oil infrastructure acts of terrorism. Around 20 of 74 storage tanks at the depot in the Proletarsk district of the region are on fire, the RIA news agency reported citing local administration boss Valery Gornich.
- The Conversation
The overshoot myth: you can’t keep burning fossil fuels and expect scientists of the future to get us back to 1.5°C
The net zero approach of the Paris agreement has become detached from reality as it increasingly relies on science fiction levels of speculative technology.
- The Weather Network - Video
Vancouver Island dealing with a flood risk on Wednesday
A soggy upper trough moves over the area. Details with meteorologist Tyler Hamilton
- CNN
New forecast reveals when and where hurricane season could get active after Ernesto
Tropical activity in an unusually active hurricane season will take a breather after Ernesto, but forecasters don’t believe it will last long.
- The Weather Network
Storms and heavy rain prompt weather warnings for Vancouver Island
The most substantial rain in quite a while will impact Vancouver Island on Wednesday, with some places picking up between 30-50 mm by Thursday. Along with the rain is the potential for thunderstorms, as well
- Sky News
Divers 'open hole' in sunken superyacht - but have just 10 minutes to search for bodies
Divers have entered the sunken superyacht as they continue to search for the bodies of six missing people, but face "significant challenges" during the rescue operation. British tech tycoon Mike Lynch and his 18-year-old daughter Hannah are among six missing after a luxury yacht sank in a tornado off the coast of Italy. One person has already been declared dead and Morgan Stanley International Bank chairman Jonathan Bloomer and Clifford Chance lawyer Chris Morvillo are also among those missing.
- Reuters
Russia hits energy infrastructure in airstrikes on Ukraine
KYIV (Reuters) -Russia hit energy infrastructure in northern Ukraine in an overnight missile and drone attack and caused a huge fire in the west of the country, resulting in an increase in chlorine levels in the air, Ukrainian officials said on Tuesday. Ukrainian forces shot down three ballistic missiles and 25 of the 26 drones launched in the attack on nine regions across the country, Ukraine's air force commander said. Regional officials in the northeastern Sumy region bordering Russia said an energy facility was hit, causing blackouts for 72 settlements and more than 18,500 consumers.
- United Press International
Ernesto passes near Newfoundland as Category 1 hurricane
Ernesto continued to gather strength late Sunday after regaining hurricane status, according to forecasters who warn it is setting it sights on Canada after striking Bermuda as a Category 1 storm.
- The Weather Network
Autumn-like chill continues, more above-seasonal temperatures on the horizon
Temperatures will sink below-seasonal across southern Ontario on Tuesday
- The Weather Network - Video
Ernesto brings big waves and heavy rain to Newfoundland
Ernesto passes to the south of Newfoundland bringing waves and rainy conditions. The Weather Network's Nathan Coleman has more from St. John's, Newfoundland.
- Bloomberg
A $20 Billion Plan to Export Power to Singapore Wins Approval
(Bloomberg) -- The first stage of one of the world’s most ambitious renewable power projects won environmental approval, paving the way for the billionaire-funded plan to export solar electricity from Australia to Singapore.Most Read from BloombergThe Serious Work That Free Play Can DoPart of Downtown Montreal Is Flooded After Water Pipe BreaksThe Australian government on Wednesday cleared the first phase of the A$30 billion ($20 billion) AAPowerLink project. Its developer, SunCable, was bought
- The Weather Network
Your summer weather is back, Ontario, and the best is yet to come
Don't let this week's autumn chill fool you, summer still has a lot left to give as we take a turn towards the end of August
- The Canadian Press
B.C. film company fined for flying drone too close to killer whales
PORT HARDY, B.C. — A Vancouver-based film company and its drone operator have been fined a total of $30,000 for operating a drone too close to northern resident killer whales.
- BBC
Decision looms on plans for solar panel farm
The solar panels in Eastbourne could generate enough energy to power about 6,400 homes annually.
- The Weather Network
Flooding tropical downpours, storms to batter the Maritimes Monday
Localized flooding is possible beneath storms and tropical downpours on Monday