Soldier Bows and Says 'I'm Sorry' as Martial Law Ended

A soldier bowed and apologized to a journalist as they retreated from the South Korean National Assembly on December 4, following the declaration of martial law hours earlier by the country’s president, Yoon Suk Yeol.

In the footage, the soldier, who crossed paths with investigative reporter Heo Jae-hyeon and others gathered at the building, bowed his head repeatedly and said, “I’m sorry.”

Speaking of the encounter, Heo said: “Looking at his clear eyes behind his glasses, all my anger disappeared and I felt endless sorrow and gratitude at the same time. In that short moment when he bowed once, twice, and three times to me, who was chasing him, and said ‘I’m sorry,’ I felt your sincerity. Your sincerity that seemed to say, ‘We are on the same side of democracy’.”

The declaration of martial law saw military forces deployed to the National Assembly, where soldiers attempted to enter the parliament building around midnight, aiming to prevent lawmakers or anyone else from entering.

South Korean MPs responded by barricading the building and voting to end martial law. President Yoon said he would lift his declaration of martial law on Wednesday.

The country’s main opposition began impeachment proceedings against Yoon hours later, while the country’s cabinet offered their resignations. Credit: Heo Jae-hyeon via Storyful