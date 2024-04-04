Soldier found dead in river bound by ropes under a boat, inquest told

Charlie Saywell was 25 when he's body was found in Turks shipyard in March - KENT POLICE/SWNS

A soldier found dead in a river had been trapped under a boat with ropes around his body, an inquest heard.

Charlie Saywell, 25, described by friends as a “true role model”, was discovered in the River Medway in Chatham, Kent, at around 10:50am on Tuesday March 5 when a worker noticed his body covered in mud.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Turks Shipyard but the young man was already dead.

It is understood that Saywell had been on a night out with friends the previous evening before getting a taxi back to his army accommodation.

Upon arriving at his barracks, it is thought Mr Saywell chose to walk into Chatham town centre to get food from a takeaway between 12:10am and 2:40am.

Police say that a phone conversation Saywell had that night has led them to believe he may have been assaulted after getting into an unidentified car, suffering facial injuries.

Opening his inquest in Maidstone, Catherine Wood, the coroner, said the cause of death was drowning but it was clearly “violent or unnatural”.

The court heard that a worker who discovered Mr Saywell saw him with rope around his torso and legs.

It is still unclear what exactly happened in the leadup to the young soldier’s death. His mother Victoria Brown is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

She said: “If you have witnessed my son Charlie’s movements during the early hours of that morning and can offer any information, however small, please can you contact Kent police so our family can have some answers about what happened to him.”

‘A remarkable individual’

Det Sgt Karen Caulfield says police are looking to identify the places Saywell visited prior to his death.

“While we do not have specific information about where Charlie went between 12.10am and 2.40am, he had a phone conversation before his death, which indicated he may have suffered an assault in the town during that period.”

She continued: “We are appealing to anyone who may have seen Charlie walking in the Gillingham and Chatham areas during these times.

“We are particularly keen to hear from anybody who saw him in a fast-food outlet or involved in an altercation in or near to a car.

“At this stage we are not treating Charlie’s death as suspicious, however, it is important we understand where he visited and what happened to him prior to his tragic death.”

Saywell was last seen wearing a dark, navy-coloured, short-sleeved T-shirt, khaki-coloured cargo trousers and white trainers.

More than £4,000 has been raised in his memory after a fundraiser was set up by Joe Leishman, his friend. It surpassed its original goal of £1,000.

The organiser wrote: “For those who did not have the privilege of knowing Charlie, he was a remarkable individual – a true role model in both stature and character.

“As a sapper in the British Army, serving proudly as part of the Royal Engineers, Charlie exemplified dedication and service to his country. It is with great sadness that we recently lost him at the age of 25.

“As preparations are made for his service, I recognise the importance of honouring Charlie with the utmost respect.

“Any contributions toward supporting the family would be sincerely appreciated. It is the least we can do for someone who touched so many lives.”

The full inquest into Saywell’s death will be heard on June 4.