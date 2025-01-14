Soldiers kicked out for refusing Covid vaccine will be reinstated, vows Trump’s defence chief pick

Military personnel who were kicked out of the US army for refusing a Covid vaccine will be reinstated with “pay and rank”, the man tipped to be the next secretary of defence has said.

Pete Hegseth, 44, said service members forced out over refusing the vaccines can expect an apology under Donald Trump’s defence department.

It came as the former Fox News host attempted to convince members of the Senate’s armed services committee on Tuesday that he should be the next secretary of defence as he faced a grilling over his controversial stance on the military.

“We haven’t even talked about Covid and the tens of thousands of service members who were kicked out because of an experimental vaccine,” Mr Hegseth said.

“In President Trump’s defence department, they will be apologised to, they will be reinstated with pay and rank.”

Pete Hegseth leaves the Senate’s armed services committee hearing with his wife Jennifer Rauchet - Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

An author of several books, Mr Hegseth has been forced to defend himself against a long record of his own public comments, including in his most recent book, The War on Warriors: Behind the Betrayal of the Men Who Keep Us Free.

He previously claimed that women should not take up combat roles and that “woke” generals had left the military dangerously weak by promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion.

When questioned by senators, Mr Hegseth said he supported women joining the military but that he wanted to review military standards to make sure they are not lowered to accommodate them.

He explained the change between his previous comments and his new statements by saying that “writing a book is different than being secretary of defence”.

An Army veteran who rose to the rank of major and served in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan, Mr Hegseth has also faced claims he is suffering from alcohol addiction.

Mr Hegseth has denied having a drinking problem and said publicly that had vowed not to drink should he be the next secretary of state.

He said reports about his alleged sexual impropriety, alcohol abuse and mismanagement of non-profits were based on “anonymous sources” and peddled by media outlets trying to “destroy me”.

Elsewhere, Mr Hegseth faced allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman he met at a conference in California in 2017. He has denied it. No charges were filed.

He has acknowledged paying a settlement to his accuser, contending he did so to head off a baseless lawsuit.

“The matter was fully investigated and I was completely cleared,” he said.