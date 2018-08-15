Did this Ferrari win Le Mans twice? New evidence suggests it did!

RM Sotheby’s has announced the sale of a Ferrari 275 P that may have become the most historically significant works Scuderia Ferrari racing car in automotive history, thanks to the recent discovery of a history-changing secret.



Built to contest the World Sports Car Championship in 1963, chassis no. 0816 was already one of the Scuderia's most successful works racing machines thanks to its victory in the 1964 24 Hours of Le Mans, with Jean Guichet and Nino Vaccarella at the wheel.





Research by Ferrari Classiche has unearthed new information about 0816's provenance, as it transpires 0816 also took victory in its very first factory outing a year earlier in 1963, driven by Ludovico Scarfiotti and Lorenzo Bandini at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.







How can the winning vehicle of such a prestigious race be misattributed for so many decades, you might wonder. Chassis 0814 was originally destined to serve as Scarfiotti and Bandini's car for that year's race but was severely damaged at the Nürburgring only one month prior to Le Mans.



But rather than submit new paperwork for a replacement entry number, Scuderia Ferrari instead brought 0816 in its place. This is big news, Ferrari’s new information proving that chassis no. 0816 remains the one and only Ferrari to have won the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans twice.







After its spell with the works team, 275 P no. 0816 was purchased by to Luigi Chinetti’s famed North American Racing Team (N.A.R.T.), who raced the Ferrari during a short-lived campaign in the United States, including two attempts at the 12 Hours of Sebring.



The 275 P was then sold in 1970 to globally renowned collector Pierre Bardinon, entering his Mas du Cos Collection in France, where it has rested for the last 48 years.



After all that time it's now heading for new ownership, with offers now open through RM Sotheby's private sales division for those who can afford such a rare collectible racing machine. As part of its sale, it will also be on display at Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance next week.







‘This 275 P is without question the most historically important sports racing Ferrari campaigned by the works team and we are tremendously honored to offer the car for private sale on behalf of the Bardinon family,’ said Augustin Sabatié-Garat, European Auction Manager & Car Specialist, RM Sotheby’s.



‘As the pinnacle of the Scuderia works cars, the 275 P offers the perfect juxtaposition to the 250 GTO on offer in our Monterey auction—which represents the pinnacle of Ferrari’s privateer GT cars. The other three 1963 Scuderia cars remain in long-held, significant private collections, and this is certainly the most important of the four built, making RM Sotheby’s presentation of the 275 P truly a once-in-a-generation opportunity.’



