Solid, not stellar, ski conditions await in mountains with snow in forecast for weekend

If you're planning to head out to the mountains this weekend in search of deep powder, you might be disappointed.

The CBC's Paul Karchut dusted off his former Calgary Eyeopener segment, the Real Ski Report, for a special holiday edition on Friday.

He says this is the busiest week of the year for many of the resorts, and conditions on the slopes are pretty good — just not great.

"The crowds are really starting to pile up this week, heading out of Christmas," he said.

"Here in the Rockies, we had a fairly slow start to the season in late November, early December."

At Sunshine Village Ski Resort, all 12 lifts are in operation and 102 of 138 runs are open with a settled base of 119 cm and 10 cm of fresh snow in the past week.

One of Karchut's ski contacts, Alex Armstrong, reports that the runs at Lake Louise are also looking good.

"The base has grown quite a bit and things are looking a lot more filled in, there's more terrain open," she said. "Honestly, the front side's been skiing really well."

Lake Louise says the resort had 18 cm of snow in the past seven days. All 10 lifts are running and 117 of 145 runs are open.

All the lifts are running over at Mount Norquay Ski Resort and at Nakiska, too, Karchut said.

But once you're off the groomed runs, there can be a lot of shrubs to get around and some fences around runs that aren't open yet.

"But the fact is, resorts have a lot of their terrain open right now," he said.

Karchut says he's hearing there's great skiing to be had down at Fernie Alpine Resort ​and Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

"For this time of year, both hills are skiing really well," he said.

Ryland Nelson at Fernie says they have a 115 cm base with solid mid-season conditions, top to bottom.

Further west, Kirk Patoulis says Revelstoke's last big snowfall was on Dec. 23.

"It's starting to get a little bit played out, for sure. But up high has been amazing," he said.

Runs at Revelstoke are now open down to mid-station. From that point, skiers have to take the gondola down to the village.

Kicking Horse Mountain Resort also has good coverage up top and more sparse conditions further down the slopes, Karchut said.

"But unlike we were seeing earlier in December, you don't have to get on a chairlift to get down to the bottom anymore," he said. "You can now ski all the way down to the bottom at Kicking Horse."

At Panorama Mountain Resort, all but three runs are now open after some recent snowfall. "But again, groomed runs are going to be your best bet," Karchut said.

Both Kimberley Alpine Resort and Castle Mountain Resort remain a bit patchy in places.

"Probably not a bad idea to take your scratched up rock skis, if you've got a pair of them," he said.

Cross-country conditions

For cross-country skiers, conditions are not very good yet in the Kananaskis Village area or in West Bragg Creek.

"There just hasn't been enough snow," Karchut said.

"But I was at the Canmore Nordic Centre on Wednesday, and the staff have a done a great job of making snow and getting trails open despite a bit of a drought in the Canmore area."

